Sweden’s Chamo Games releases gameplay of its digital sport game ‘Vector Strike’

Sweden’s indie studio Chamo Games has developed a new game Vector Strike which is on its way to PC. The game is built on predictable real world physics, powered by sophisticated rollback systems like the ones in fighting games. It aims to deliver a fast-paced 4v4 FPS sports action experience.

Chamo Games was created by a collective of developers who brought game titles like Valorant, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, The Division, League of Legends, Hitman, Avatar, Cyberpunk 2077. Vector Strike will offer a genre-blend first person sports action.

Chamo Games CEO Zoher Toutanji said, “Vector Strike is designed to celebrate strategic spatial thinking and skillful play in competitive gaming. We’re building a game that’s fun for everyone to play and watch, with the goal of becoming a leading competitive digital sport, even one day being part of the Olympics. Competitive games are popular with young people, and we think Vector Strike‘s blend of accessible gameplay and high skill cap will resonate with this audience. I’m looking forward to welcoming players already at Steam Next Fest.”

The studio’s chief creative officer Roberto Schiavulli shared, “Vector Strike is a new type of FPS. I had the privilege of working on both Call of Duty and Valorant, and we are very proud to create a game that is not about killing or body count, but rather a true test of skill that speaks directly to competitive players. Our world class rollback netcode gives you a supersmooth experience during multiplayer matches while our custom physics engine is highly predictable so you can learn, train and constantly get better. This game is designed to incentivise emerging gameplay. We are not here to tell you how to play, you decide the meta, and I can assure you that every match will be a different experience.”

The studios executive producer Stephanie Pecaoco commented, “We came together as a development team with one goal – to create something special for our players and to build it with them. It is exciting to deliver Vector Strike, a game where the players’ voice matters and their experience keeps getting better. Our top priority in live support is to focus our time and energy on delivering regular updates and adding meaningful player features that would make the game more fun and memorable for everyone. We’re dedicated to ensuring our community feels heard, respected, and valued. So join us in Steam’s Next Fest and let’s play!”

Key features:

Blend of FPS and sports : Players will experience familiar controls in a new different setting where precision, spatial intelligence and positioning are key for victory.

: Players will experience familiar controls in a new different setting where precision, spatial intelligence and positioning are key for victory. Fast-paced 4v4 multiplayer gameplay : Compete solo or bring your team together and prepare for a match showdown in a 4v4 setting. Pick your character, learn to control their abilities and then it’s just a question of outplaying your opponents with great strategy, tactical thinking, and pure shooting skill!

: Compete solo or bring your team together and prepare for a match showdown in a 4v4 setting. Pick your character, learn to control their abilities and then it’s just a question of outplaying your opponents with great strategy, tactical thinking, and pure shooting skill! Deep learning curve : Easy to grasp, challenging to master, adding a new layer of challenge for players who are willing to dominate the courts. It has been designed with an infinite skill ceiling, you find a way to win, everyone will have to learn and adapt.

: Easy to grasp, challenging to master, adding a new layer of challenge for players who are willing to dominate the courts. It has been designed with an infinite skill ceiling, you find a way to win, everyone will have to learn and adapt. Community-driven development: Meaningful features that make a difference on the way you experience the game.

The game demo will be available to play for free during Steam Next Fest on 24 February 2025.