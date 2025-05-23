Mipcom Cannes 2025 partners with BrandStorytelling

Mipcom Cannes and BrandStorytelling have announced a partnership to bring the flagship brand-funded programming summit to the B2B business market for television and streaming content held annually each October in Cannes, France.

BrandStorytelling is founded and directed by producer, publisher and media entrepreneur Rick Parkhill. The company has developed over the last decade to become the annual event supporting the growth and maturing of brand-funded programming in the US and beyond.

The latest of its 10 editions as a sanctioned event of the Sundance Film Festival in January saw a community of over 450 practitioners from global brands like Ancestry, L’Oréal Paris, PepsiCo, platforms and producers WBD, Meta, YouTube and creators Sean Evans, Rhett & Link convene in Park City, Utah to showcase best-in-class case studies and strategies in storytelling that drive brand affinity and growth.

The jointly programmed two-day summit in the Palais des Festivals across Monday 13 and Tuesday 14 October will also bring together brands, content creators and television creatives with the aim of nurturing, producing and funding new brand-led stories through showcases, networking and deal making opportunities. Further details for the summit will be announced in the coming weeks and months.

Mipcom Cannes and Mipcom Junior director Lucy Smith said, “Brands are moving beyond traditional advertising by stepping up as storytellers, both producing and commissioning their own series across all genres. This partnership immediately delivers a one-stop-shop for brands, brand studios and agencies to reach over 10,000 entertainment executives from over 100 countries, and in turn creates fresh opportunities for new funding, co-production and distribution deals for producers and platforms there. As the world’s largest content and co-production market, the time is right to create a home for brands at Mipcom Cannes.”

Parkhill shared, “Brands are increasingly behind some of the biggest stories on our screens internationally. Mipcom Cannes is the unmissable global television market, which makes it the ideal partner and business platform for brands to further integrate into the global content ecosystem alongside the biggest studios and television companies from around the world. This two-day international summit will explore new ways to connect, collaborate and celebrate the evolving landscape of brand funded content.”

BrandStorytelling also produces Elevate at Sundance Mountain Resort, which returns 14 to 17 July 2025. Strictly limited to just 125 participants, the three day gathering includes workshops, screenings, keynote presentations and abundant networking, collaboration and deal making opportunities.

Mipcom Cannes is a television and streaming content market, attracting over 10 500 delegates from more than 100 countries last year and whose week-long programme helps define the TV industry year.