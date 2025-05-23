Ultra Media & Entertainment Group unveils two animated projects at Cannes

India’s Ultra Media & Entertainment Group has unveiled two animated projects, The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy. Both titles were previewed to selected global buyers and industry insiders during Cannes 2025

The Tarbo is a feature-length animated film, which explores a prehistoric world where ancient bonds are tested by cataclysmic events and the consequences of fractured friendships. While the full story remains under wraps, early glimpses suggest an emotional arc set against the backdrop of a danger-filled jungle. A tale of survival, vengeance, and redemption told through the eyes of different creatures.

The Jungle Boy offers an adventure set deep in the wilds of East Africa. At the heart of the series is a jungle-raised boy with a unique connection to nature and a secret that could change everything. With modern threats encroaching on his world, the series teases a confrontation between raw wilderness and calculated ambition, blending environmental themes with action and emotional discovery.

Ultra Media and Entertainment Group COO and director Rajat Agrawal said, “These are not just animated stories, they are cinematic experiences with universal emotions. With The Tarbo and The Jungle Boy, we aim to tell Indian stories with international soul.”

Ultra Media & Entertainment Group will host Guru Dutt@100, a month-long nationwide tribute in July 2025. The celebration will feature global screenings, curated exhibitions, and panel discussions, offering new generations a chance to rediscover Guru Dutt’s timeless artistry and cultural impact.