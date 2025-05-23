US-based Pocket.watch expands creator network with nine new partners

US-based Pocket.watch, the kids and family creator media company, is expanding its creator portfolio with the addition of nine new kids and family entertainment partners. This growth brings the company’s total network reach to 1.29 billion subscribers, delivering 10.6 billion monthly views and over 902 billion lifetime views.

The new creators joining the company include:

ChuChu TV (175 million subscribers, 100.2 billion views): Join Baby Taku and friends on fun-filled adventures, exploring ABCs, colours, numbers, and more through vibrant nursery rhymes and original songs in a colourful, animated world that makes learning exciting and engaging.

Not Enough Nelsons (15.1 million subscribers, 9.8 billion views): The Nelsons, a lively family with 16 kids, invite you to experience the chaos, love, and laughter of their everyday life, from navigating the ups and downs of parenting to sharing family trips, morning routines, and the heartfelt moments that make their journey unforgettable.

SuperHeroKids (7.5 million subscribers, 5 billion views): Siblings Hope, Eden, and Noah Nixon team up to create superhero skits packed with family-friendly action and laughs.

Tyler & Snowi (4.4 million subscribers, 1.7 billion views): Follow Tyler and Snowi, a Vtuber duo of a dog and fox, as they bring imaginative, laugh-out-loud gaming content and take on exciting challenges.

The River, Wilder & Archer Show (1.8 million subscribers, 950 million views): Nature-loving brothers River, Wilder, and Archer embark on global explorations, creating fun, kid-friendly adventures that inspire families to get outdoors, tackle creative projects, and plan their own exciting journeys.

Kylee Makes It (270 thousand subscribers, 40 million views): Kylee offers creative DIY, science, and art content that encourages young minds to explore, communicate, and connect through engaging projects, conversation starters, and resources based on national core arts standards.

PrettyBored (Two million subscribers, 1.2 billion views): Watch Adam deliver sharp sketch comedy that humorously satirises gaming, tech, and pop culture, offering a creative and entertaining take on trending topics with a witty, unique approach.

The Braxton, Ryder & Sawyer Show (920 thousand subscribers, 700 million views): Adventurous brothers Braxton, Ryder, and Sawyer deliver relatable skits, comedy, and high-octane action as they ride monster trucks, make music, and have fun together.

Super Simple Songs (60.7 billion subscribers, 70.7 billion views): With characters like Finny the Shark, Caitie from Caitie’s Classroom, and Noodle & Pals, Super Simple Songs offers catchy, educational music and engaging animations for kids aged one to eight.

Pocket.watch creator partnerships senior vice president Chase Landau, “It’s an honour to welcome these talented creators and established brands into the pocket.watch family. Each of these creators brings something uniquely powerful to the kids and family space, and we’re proud to partner with them in a way that’s as custom as their content. At pocket.watch, we don’t offer one-size-fits-all solutions, we build bespoke partnerships designed to maximise every revenue stream, expand brand potential, and unlock new opportunities across platforms, licensing, and distribution. Our goal is to meet creators where they are, then help them reach even greater heights.”

The company will drive various growth opportunities for these creators, from distributing their existing libraries to streamers to co-developing and producing original content & IP, to selling branded integrations and YouTube advertising including direct media sales on YouTube main and YouTube Kids. The company’s creator content distribution spans 43 platforms in 81 countries including streaming platforms like Hulu, Hulu on Disney+, Peacock, Amazon Kids+, and The Roku Channel.