‘Milo’s BookReads’ is now available on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok

Milo, the preschool series known for its way of exploring the world of vocations, continues its expansion with Milo’s Bookreads, which brings the kitten protagonist’s collection of books to digital format, in easy-to-read capsules narrated by Milo’s mom.

Milo’s Bookreads is available on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, allowing Milo’s followers to enjoy the character’s stories, tailored to accompany their reading learning. The series is available in English, Spanish, Italian, Polish and Portuguese, with more languages to be added to reach a global audience.

The series is produced by DeAPlaneta Entertainment in collaboration with Milo‘s publishing partners Planeta Junior, Random House Children’s Books and Nelson.

Milo’s Bookreads joins Milo’s Creations as a digital series based on the brand. New surprises will soon follow, consolidating the IP’s position in various environments, one of DeAPlaneta Entertainment‘s priority objectives since it acquired full ownership of Milo at the end of 2024, going on to lead its development, licensing management and global expansion.