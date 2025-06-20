VAM ‘Milo’s BookReads’ is now available on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok
Animation Digital Media Latest News

‘Milo’s BookReads’ is now available on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok

20/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Milo, the preschool series known for its way of exploring the world of vocations, continues its expansion with Milo’s Bookreads, which brings the kitten protagonist’s collection of books to digital format, in easy-to-read capsules narrated by Milo’s mom.

Milo’s Bookreads is available on YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, allowing Milo’s followers to enjoy the character’s stories, tailored to accompany their reading learning. The series is available in English, Spanish, Italian, Polish and Portuguese, with more languages to be added to reach a global audience.

The series is produced by DeAPlaneta Entertainment in collaboration with Milo‘s publishing partners Planeta Junior, Random House Children’s Books and Nelson.

Milo’s Bookreads joins Milo’s Creations as a digital series based on the brand. New surprises will soon follow, consolidating the IP’s position in various environments, one of DeAPlaneta Entertainment‘s priority objectives since it acquired full ownership of Milo at the end of 2024, going on to lead its development, licensing management and global expansion.

Follow us on Google News
VFX

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

Terpercaya sejak lama, slot4d hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 Boscuan303 slot gacor slot gacor slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d boscuan303 slot4d