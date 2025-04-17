Milk VFX and Lola Post strengthen market presence with senior hires

Sarah Essam and Jonny Vale

VFX production studios Milk VFX and Lola Post have appointed Sarah Essam as business development producer and Jonny Vale as head of marketing and communications. The hires aim to enhance the studios’ reach, deepen client relationships, and boost visibility in the global VFX industry.

The addition of Essam and Vale comes at a pivotal time as the studios continues expanding across key creative markets with locations in London, Bordeaux, Barcelona, and Dublin. The move underscores their commitment to industry leadership and global creative presence.

Milk and Lola business development director Roo Knight-Jones shared, “I’m thrilled to welcome Sarah and Jonny to our expanding team. Both bring a wealth of experience and a forward-thinking approach that will help drive our continued growth. Sarah will play a pivotal role in deepening relationships with our key clients and further strengthening our presence across our studio network. Jonny’s strategic insight into market engagement will be instrumental in amplifying the visibility of both Milk and Lola and showcasing the breadth and depth of our creative capabilities.”

Essam brings extensive experience from her previous roles at major VFX studios such as Framestore and MPC. Her production credits include films and series like Blade Runner 2049, Suicide Squad, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and His Dark Materials. In her new role, she will support business development and client partnerships across both studios.

Vale joins with over 15 years of experience in marketing and communications in the film and episodic industries. He has led successful global campaigns for blockbuster productions including The Lion King, Prehistoric Planet, The Jungle Book, and Prometheus. His role will focus on amplifying the global visibility and creative capabilities of Milk and Lola.