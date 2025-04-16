SuperGaming wraps up Powerplay Phase of its Indus International Tournament

Indian game developer SuperGaming has successfully wrapped up the Powerplay Phase of its Indus International Tournament for its Indo-Futuristic battle royale game, Indus.

Team Zero Gravity emerged as champions, claiming Rs 10 lakhs in prize money. Their captain, Sandeep “[ZG]Sgod” Pandey, stood out with 37 kills and 21,747 damage, securing the MVP title and Rs 1 lakh for his amazing performance.

SuperGaming CEO and co-founder Roby John said, “With Indus, we’re rethinking the traditional esports playbook by focusing on grassroots tournaments, creator-led events, and co-ownership opportunities that turn players and fans into real stakeholders. Instead of chasing unsustainable models, we’re building a community-first framework that drives engagement, retention, and monetisation—from in-game items to merch and transmedia content. Esports isn’t just a competitive format for us—it’s a storytelling engine where real-world players become heroes as part of the game’s evolving universe. We believe India has a unique opportunity to lead the next wave of global gaming—and we’re laying the foundation to make that happen.”

A total of Rs 25 Lakhs was awarded in this phase, where over 100 professional esports teams battled on the Virlok map.

Powerplay Phase Winners:

Team Zero Gravity – Rs 10,00,000

Marcos Gaming – Rs 4,00,000

Likitha Esports – Rs 3,00,000

Heatbeast Esports – Rs 2,50,000

Golden Hornet – Rs 1,75,000

4Ever Esports – Rs 1,25,000

Autobotz Esports – Rs 1,00,000

Blind Esports – Rs 50,000

These eight teams have entered in the tournament’s Lan finale, scheduled for 18 May 2025, at Drome Arena, Pune, where they will compete for the champions trophy and a Rs 2 Crore prize pool.

For teams yet to qualify, the final portal serves as a last-chance qualifier, offering one additional slot in the Lan finale. Registrations are open until 16 April, 5 PM IST, on their official website, with matches commencing on 19 April at 2 PM IST.

The tournament is structured across four progressive phases:

Homegrown Phase: Highlighted rising talent, with Team Rogue, DGE, and Moggers securing LAN spots.

National Phase: Saw Esports Battleground and Brazil-based Team 4Magic advancing.

Powerplay Phase: Recently concluded with eight top teams qualifying.

International Phase: Will feature Kadiliman Esports from the Philippines representing global talent.

Final and the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Indus International tournament Lan finale will be awarded a custom Mahindra Thar.