Types of Casino Games Explained: A Comprehensive Guide

The World of casinos is vast indeed. Although many people have at least a basic notion of what poker, blackjack, and others of the more well-known games are based upon, relatively few people are familiar enough with their intricacies to truly master them. And there is also a greater number of games out there than many people realize.

To provide a background on the basics, we will provide an overview and basic rules for the most popular types of casino games out there.

Table games

A defining feature of the classic casino is table games. They are often the centerpiece and primary focus of a lot of casino activity. Even in their online versions, these games remain extremely popular.

The common feature of table games is that they include a dealer or croupier who facilitates playing. Interested people gather around the table, waiting to get a glimpse of the action.

Let’s now take a look at the most popular table games.

Poker

Poker is a game that goes back to 16th century Germany, and it has been gaining global popularity ever since then. The game involves the use of a standard deck of 52 cards that are distributed among however many players take part in a particular game.

Poker players receive hands of five cards and have a certain number of cards that they can swap before showing their final hands. Valuable hands include:

Five of a kind, which includes five of the same kind of card. Five of a kind is the highest-scoring hand you can get;

Straight flush, which is five cards of the same suit in a row, for example 5, 6, 7, 8, 9 of hearts;

Four of a kind. Four of a kind scores below a straight flush but will still get you points and score above a full house;

Full house. A full house consists of three cards of one kind and two of another;

Flush. A flush is five cards of the same suit that are not necessarily in the same sequence;

Straight. A straight is five cards I’m a sequence that are not of the same suit;

Three of a kind;

Two pairs;

One pair.

Poker is a game of skill and psychology. Players need to be able to understand their opponents, make calculations, and think strategically.

Blackjack

Arguably the game most closely associated with casinos is blackjack. The goal is to get a hand of cards as close to 21 as possible without going over. Players also need to get hands that are greater than those of the dealers. If a player does go over 21, it is known as “busting.”

One reason for blackjack’s historical popularity is that it allows for greater odds of winning than many other games. It is also relatively easy to play so it is a favorite among beginners and people who don’t want to deal with complicated rules.

Roulette

Roulette is a game that has maintained its popularity over the years largely because it is so much fun to watch. Indeed, players and observers alike enjoy watching the roulette ball roll around to see where it will land.

The objective of the game, of course, is to get a small ball to land on a particular slot after spinning around and around on a spinning wheel. Depending on where it falls, the player will receive a certain amount depending on the wager. There are different kinds of roulette played internationally, including:

French roulette;

European roulette;

American roulette;

Multi-ball roulette;

Multi-wheel roulette

Craps

Craps is a game that depends entirely on the outcome of a dice roll. There are different kinds of bets that people can make in craps, including single-roll bets and multi-roll bets.

A distinctive feature of craps is the person who rolls the dice. This person is called the shooter. In making bets, players can either place wagers on or against the shooter. Despite the simplicity of the game, it has come to be a pivotal part of casino life and beloved by many players globally.

Baccarat

Baccarat is a card game that is easy to learn and has simple rules. It consists of three betting options:

The player’s hand;

The banker’s hand;

A tie

The goal of the game is to come up with a hand closest to nine wins. Even though it is a relatively simple game, it has gained a lot of prestige value over the years and is often associated with ritzy casinos.

Slots

We all know slots, of course. Pull the wheel and hope for a match. Both the traditional in-person version, as well as online ones are still extremely popular among players these days. There are several different versions of slots that you can play, including:

Three-wheel slots; Five-wheel video slots; Progressive jackpot slots; Mega-spin slots that allow you to play multiple games at the same time.

These old favorites continue to remain popular with many people. There are also new ones that are coming up. Indeed, the future of gaming is bright, and it will certainly be varied.

Conclusion

So, there you have it: Our basic casino games list. There are a lot more games that we could talk about, but these are the main ones. If you have access to a live casino, check it out and see what it has to offer. If you can’t get to one physically, check out an online casino site.