McCann Worldgroup India team winning Agency of the Year award

The Advertising Club hosted the latest edition of the Effie India Awards 2023 – the accolades that recognise and honour a campaign for its innovative approach, efficient execution, and impactful communication.

Snack and chocolate company Mondelez India was judged the Effie India Client of the Year, while creative marketing company McCann Worldgroup India was named Effie India Agency of the Year. The coveted Grand Effie was won by the brand agency Enormous for Jaquar’s campaign “Unimaginable Brand Extensions.”

Announced at an event at Taj Lands’ End, Mumbai, the awards acknowledged the impact of success through work done by agencies and clients that set new benchmarks in effectiveness in marketing and advertising communication. This year, Effie India garnered 1276 entries, the highest in its 23-year history, with participation from 79 agencies.

Mondelez India team winning Client of the Year award

Speaking at the event, The Advertising Club president Rana Barua said, “The Effies stand as a testament to the power of impactful storytelling and strategic brilliance in our industry. My heartfelt gratitude to the advertising fraternity for their unwavering support, making these awards a celebration of creativity and effectiveness. Congratulations to all the winners for crafting campaigns that not only captivate but also leave a lasting impact on our audiences. Your creativity continues to shape the future of our industry. Here’s to another year of pushing boundaries and inspiring innovation in the world of advertising.”

Effie India chairperson Mitrajit Bhattacharya said, “Effie India continues to showcase its unwavering commitment to celebrating excellence in advertising, honouring both exceptional work and the talented individuals behind it. I’d like to extend my gratitude to the esteemed judges who dedicated their time and expertise to assess a remarkable 1276 entries, setting a new record. Their commitment is truly commendable. A heartfelt thank you also goes out to our sponsors, the entire Ad Club managing committee, the Effie committee, Effie New York, and The Ad Club secretariat for their tireless efforts in making it a resounding celebration of creativity and innovation in the advertising industry.”

Enormous team wins Grand Effie award

Effie India co-chairperson Pradeep Dwivedi added, “In yet another splendid year of the Effie India Awards, what stands out is how agencies and brands continue to put in their hard work. Their meticulous contributions in ideation, flawless execution, and the art of brand-building are truly commendable. Effies has always added and will continue to add a profound insight into the concept of advertising awards. A big congratulations to all the winners and the participants.”

The awards had Celebrity Cricket League as the associate sponsor, Craving Digital as the imagination partner, Diageo India as the celebration partner and Heineken Silver Beer as the beverage sponsor.