Los Angeles based digital comics platform Webtoon announced it will expand its partnership with Aethon Books, adapting a slate of 14 popular web novels as webcomics, created and produced alongside studios such as Laurel Pursuit, Moonquill, Kisai Entertainment, Cocoon Productions and more.

The new adaptations will introduce more popular web fiction titles to readers within Webtoon‘s massive digital community, and offer existing fans a visual retelling of these popular titles in the platform’s vertical scroll format. Among these new adaptions is The First Defier’s Defiance of the Fall, which has sold over 1,00,000 e-books; Matt Dinniman’s Dungeon Crawler Carl which has sold over 1,00,000 audiobooks; and Sunrise CV’s System Universe which has sold over 50,000 audiobooks.

“We have been so excited to see our partnership with Webtoon grow, and their support on all of these titles has been invaluable,” said Aethon Books CEO Rhett Bruno.

The full slate of Webtoon’s 2024 web novel adaptations with Aethon will feature:

Defiance of the Fall by The First Defier – An action fantasy story that merges LitRPG (literary role-playing game) apocalypse elements with Eastern cultivation.

Dungeon Crawler Carl by Matt Dinniman – With his patented quick wit, high-octane action, and dark humor, Dinniman has taken readers by storm with this beloved Apocalyptic LitRPG action fantasy.

System Universe by Sunrise Cv – A world-hopping fantasy LitRPG series starting on Earth a few years post-system-integration.

Mark of the Fool by Jm Clarke – A coming-of-age magic academy fantasy with a weak-to-strong progression into power, a setting inspired by D&D, and detailed world-building with magical science.

Oh Great! I was Reincarnated as a Farmer by Benjamin Kerei – a blend of a pinch of LitRPG, a touch of farming simulator, a sprinkle of epic fantasy, a whole cup of Isekai, and a dash of Home Alone.

Bastion: Immortal Great Souls by Phil Tucker – A progression fantasy about Scorio’s quest to rise from the ashes and take revenge against those who sought to keep him down as he conquers the ten layers of hell.

Mage Errant by John Bierce – When a very unusual mage chooses the talentless Hugh to be his apprentice, his life starts to take a sharp turn for the better in this Magic Academy Fantasy Series.

All the Skills by Honour Rae – A genre-bending progression fantasy series with strong gamelit elements, featuring a unique card-based magic system.

Super Powereds by Drew Hayes – A bestselling superhero series about a school with a curriculum designed to develop students with superhuman capabilities, commonly known as Supers, into official Heroes.

The Path of Ascension by C. Mantis – An action-packed fantasy adventure that blends everything you love about LitRPG with Xianxia.

My Best Friend is an Eldritch Horror by Actus – Good things come to those who wait. Damien didn’t, and he ended up bound to an Eldritch Creature from beyond the reaches of space as he takes on the trials of a magic academy.

Reborn as a Demonic Tree by Xkarnation – Ashlock wakes in the courtyard of a demonic sect… as a tree that eats people in this isekai fantasy series.

RE: Monarch by J. McCoy – A progression fantasy epic set in a time-loop where planning and cleverness are as vital as swordplay, about a spoiled prince who discovers what it means to rule.”

The Laws of Cultivation (Qi=MC^2) by KrazeKode – This Xianxia Fantasy Series features weak-to-strong power progression, a light scientific approach to magic, tons of alchemy, spirit beast companions, and so much more.

Launch dates for each title will be announced later. The new series will join Zogarth’s The Primal Hunter and Forty Sixty Four’s Re:Trailer Trash both of which premiered on Webtoon in 2023.