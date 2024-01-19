Warner Bros. Discovery announced its kids’ entertainment programming line-up featuring homegrown fan favourite shows. Fans across the WBD Kids network will experience the best-in-class entertainment with memorable episodes featuring fan-favourites this Republic Day.

On Cartoon Network, Teen Titans will salute and showcase the strength of leaders on 26 January with the best of Teen Titans Go! from 7 am to 9 pm.

Little fans will witness the wackiness, humour and power of Little Singham taking on the mightiest of villains with a special episode – Mission Agni Rakshak at 1:15 pm in multiple regional languages only on POGO. Discovery Kids will also be ready to entertain fans with a Get Set Go Kris movie chronicling Kris’ adventures at 11:30 am.

Warner Bros. Discovery Kids Entertainment is kickstarting the new year with a slew of new programming for fans in January. First, Cartoon Network will bring the beloved Baby Bears in an all-new adventure series, We Baby Bears, a new show that promises to take you on a rollercoaster of laughs with bear brothers Ice Bear, Grizz, and Panda starting 29 January on weekdays at 8:30 am.

New movies and shows will be the month’s flavour on POGO and Discovery Kids. On Sundays, 21 and 28 January at 12:30 pm, Chhota Bheem’s fans will witness the culmination of the new Big Picture – Vinaash Beej Ka Vinaash. Also, starting 22 January, every Monday to Friday at 1:30 pm, Little Singham will bring new tales of his adventures.

On Discovery Kids fans will get wholesome entertainment packed with new and exciting thrilling tales of Kris Roll No 21 every Monday to Friday at 12:30 and 7:30 pm.

Debuting across Cartoon Network, POGO and Discovery Kids’, the network aims to kickstart 2024 with a bang with these newly acquired content, co-produced specials, and new episodes.