To celebrate the first week of Max, the streaming platform recently shared seven days of curated thematic Max Highlights. The platform brings a more prominent kids and family experience, introducing a default Kid’s Profile for new subscribers along with accompanying Parental Controls, including the ability to limit content by ratings, lock access to adult profiles, and prevent children from exiting a kid’s profile.

Max offers an array of kids content, including dedicated hubs for Cartoon Network programming and Sesame Workshop. Max is the home of franchises like Scooby-Doo!, Looney Tunes, select films from the Studio Ghibli catalogue, and more. The platform has a breadth of content from classics to next generation Max Originals for kids and families both.

The platform offers programming for kids of all ages, such as the classics The Jetsons, The Flintstones and Scooby-Doo!, the new Max Original Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai; plus preschool offerings of Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Sesame Street and HBO Storybook Musicals for the smallest members of the household. There are also films for the whole family to enjoy together, including classics like The Wizard of Oz and recent hits like Space Jam: A New Legacy and DC League of Super-Pets.

Families can also binge favourites like Full House (eight seasons) and Looney Tunes Cartoons (five seasons), Food Network’s Chopped Junior (nine seasons), Cupcake Wars (nine seasons), and Kids Baking Championship (11 seasons), the best of LEGO, Harry Potter and more. Additionally, Max is the U.S. streaming home of Studio Ghibli, offering 22 animated films including family friendly titles Spirited Away, My Neighbor Totoro, Kiki’s Delivery Service and Ponyo.

Max’s Kids & Family offering includes animated, live action, and unscripted programming for kids of all ages:

For the Little Ones – Educational and entertaining programming for preschool age children, including Sesame Street, Batwheels, Bugs Bunny Builders, Sesame Street Mecha Builders and Cartoonito Shorts.

For the Big Kids – Looney Tunes Cartoons and Cartoon Network fan favourites and classics that include Craig of the Creek. The Amazing World of Gumball, The Powerpuff Girls, Total Dramarama, the Ben 10 franchise, plus unscripted educational titles like How It’s Made.

For the Bigger Kids – Scripted and age-appropriate unscripted programming including animated series The Flintstones, What’s New Scooby-Doo?, Teen Titans, The Jetsons and Cartoon Network’s critically acclaimed Adventure Time, Regular Show and Steven Universe, beloved sitcoms like Full House, and fun competition series like Kids Baking Championship.

Movies for the Whole Family – Films like The Wizard of Oz, Rookie of the Year, Alvin and the Chipmunks, Are We There Yet?, Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb, Kung Fu Panda, Daddy Day Care, 30 Scooby-Doo! movies, The LEGO Movie and 14 animated movies based on the classic toy.

The enhanced streaming service from Warner Bros. Discovery launched 23 May in the U.S. Max is the destination for HBO Originals, Warner Bros. films, Max Originals, the DC Universe, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an expansive offering of kids content, and best-in-class programing across food, home, reality, lifestyle and documentaries from leading brands like HGTV, Food Network, Discovery Channel, TLC, ID and more, all in one place.

Max will offer an average of more than 40 new titles and seasons every month, ensuring a steady stream of new programming to keep audiences engaged.