Polish hardcore band Węże (Snakes in English) has embraced artificial intelligence to produce a music video for their upcoming single, “Pleśń” (Mould in English). The video has already been selected for the Silver Screening at the Berlin Music Video Awards 2023, which will take place on 16 June 2023.

Set to premiere on 29 May 2023, the video was directed, art-directed and animated by a renowned Brazilian creative, Diogo Kalil. He has been incorporating AI-generated imagery into his projects since last year. Kalil utilised Midjourney to generate captivating visuals of mould overtaking the world, which he then animated using more conventional animation techniques.

The music band believes that this technology offers a wealth of new possibilities for lesser-known, underground bands that might not have the resources to create music videos otherwise. In the words of the band’s singer, “Music and videos can and should complement each other when used effectively. For the first time in history, virtually any musician can now envision and compose their music with a video in mind, confident that producing a music video is well within their grasp.”

The band Węże was founded in 2022 in Poland. The lineup of the group is fluid and not publicly disclosed. Its music style is equally difficult to define, sourced from various punk, hardcore, and metal inspirations. The band has released three singles so far, including “Fuck Putin,” which was released shortly after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine began.

Kalil is a renowned Brazilian director, art director, artist, and creative director whose works are widely recognised as best-in-class across the creative industries, and won awards at such shows as D&AD, Cannes Lions, One Show, and Ciclope, to name a few.