Critically acclaimed Max Original adult-animated series Harley Quinn has been renewed for a fifth season.

Based on characters from DC, Harley Quinn is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Lorey serves as executive producer and showrunner.

The official synopsis reads: This biting and uproarious adult animated comedy follows Harley Quinn (voiced by executive producer Kaley Cuoco) as she strikes out on her own following her breakup with The Joker (Alan Tudyk). With help from Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) and a ragtag crew of DC castoffs, Harley attempts to work her way into the Legion of Doom, before an identity crisis sends her on a larger quest to find her true place in Gotham City. With appearances by DC’s most notorious characters and featuring a notable voice cast – including Christopher Meloni, Ron Funches, JB Smoove, Tony Hale, and others – Harley Quinn showcases the titular antiheroine’s killer journey from girlfriend to leading lady.

Other executive producers for the series are Halpern, Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich and co-executive producer is Chrissy Romero. The supervising producers are Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton; Susan Ward is producer; Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira are consulting producers and Vidhya Iyer is the co-producer.

“The talented Harley Quinn team has once again succeeded in delivering a season that builds on everything that has come before while still feeling fresh and inventive. They continue to provide hilarious, heartwarming, and deranged stories with our lovable group of DC misfits, and we couldn’t be more excited for the fans to see what they’ve accomplished in season five,” said Max Original Comedy and Adult Animation and Adult Swim executive vice president Suzanna Makkos.

“Harley Quinn has raised the comedic crowbar with every new season. We’re excited to continue this partnership with Max and take our biggest swing yet for season five,” said Warner Bros. Animation Alternative Programming executive vice president Peter Girardi.

“We’re thrilled that the news of Harley and Ivy’s continuing misadventures is finally out and we can stop telling people in secret. We must have handed out at least three thousand NDAs by now. It was a big waste of paper,” said executive producers Halpern, Schumacker, and Lorey.

Max recently announced a new Harley Quinn animated spin-off series titled Kite Man: Hell Yeah! debuting in 2024, in which Kite Man and Golden Glider take their relationship to the next level by opening a bar in the shadow of Lex Luthor’s Legion of Doom.