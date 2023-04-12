In 2020, DC explored the various sides of Dr. Harleen Quinzel in the anthology comic series Harley Quinn: Black + White + Red. The publisher is now bringing the series back for a second run.

In comparison to its predecessor, Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder adopts a significantly different approach. The new series is being published in both print and digital formats and appears to be following an anthology series format, unlike the previous one which had many stories per issue and ran for 17 digital editions.

Harley and Poison Ivy join forces with Batman’s Chip Zdarsky and Kevin Maguire in the first issue to attempt to break into Superman’s Fortress of Solitude. Leah Williams and Natacha Bustos explore Harley’s roots as a gymnast, and Paul Scheer, Nick Giovannetti, and artist Tom Reilly collaborate with writer Tom Reilly on a tale in which Harley teams up with Gaggy Gagsworth, the Joker’s first sidekick.

The illustrations for every story in the series are black and white with occasional red pop ups throughout, taking their cue from Harley Quinn’s classic costume.

Bruno Redondo has created the cover for Harley Quinn: Black + White + Redder #1, while variant cover designs are created by Stanley “Artgerm” Lau, Guillem March, Reilly, and Maguire. The issue will be published by DC on 18 July 2023.