Adult Swim’s favourite heavy metal adventure Metalocalypse arrives with a nationwide tour of the series’ on-screen band Dethklok. A full-length original film, written and directed by Brendon Small, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, a companion soundtrack and Dethalbum IV will also arrive this year.

Dethklok will kick off their twenty-nine-date national tour on 30 August with Japanese kawaii metal pioneers Babymetal as co-headliners and virtuoso guitarist Jason Richardson as support.

“It’s very surreal having so much new Metalocalypse & Dethklok this year with the trifecta of the tour, movie and album,” said Small. “I’m so excited to get on the road with the powerful Babymetal, and to celebrate all the hard work that team Metalocalypse and Dethklok put in over the last two years and beyond.”

The Babyklok tour will also include appearances at Blue Ridge Rock Festival in Alton, VA (10 September), Louder Than Life in Louisville, KY (23 September), Aftershock in Sacramento, CA (7 October) and so on.

The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt (Metalocalypse), Stephen Thundercat Bruner (Grammy Award-winning musician), King Diamond (King Diamond; Merciful Fate), Mark Hamill (Batman:The Animated Series, The Machine), Kirk Hammett (Metallica), Jon Hamm (Confess, Fletch, Top Gun: Maverick), Scott Ian (Anthrax), Amy Lee (Evanescence), Malcolm McDowell (A Clockwork Orange), Juliet Mills (Passions), Laraine Newman (Saturday Night Live), Raya Yarbrough (Metalocalypse: The Doomstar Requiem – a Klok Opera), and Livia Zita (2022 winner – Society of Voice Arts and Sciences Award).

The all-new animated movie begins after the heroic rescue of Toki Wartooth; Dethklok frontman Nathan Explosion finds himself traumatised in a brutal professional and romantic flat-spin, all while he is tasked with fulfilling the prophecy and confronting the ultimate songwriting challenge to save the planet. Can Nathan Explosion look beyond his brutally damaged ego to save his band, stop the Metalocalypse, and finally face the ultimate evil: Salacia?

As a special highlight, fans can also anticipate the release of two full-length albums this year WaterTower Music will release both the film soundtrack, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) as well as Dethalbum IV around the launch of the film. Meanwhile, fans can summon Dethklok now by streaming old and new music with the Metalocalypse:Dethklok Complete Collection playlists.

The movie Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar will be written and directed by Brendon Small and produced by Titmouse, Adult Swim, and Warner Bros. Discovery Home Entertainment. Metalocalypse originally premiered in 2006 on Adult Swim and was created by Brendon Small and Tommy Blacha.