Anime streaming platform Crunchyroll is setting up a special Spy x Family anime fan experience booth at Comic Con Bengaluru. It will be an immersive walk-through inspired by the cozy living room of the Forger Family!

The platform recently announced an extensive partnership with Comic Con India for their next five events across India. Crunchyroll will be the Powered By partner of the pop culture events by Comic Con for the next six months.

At Comic Con Bengaluru, attendees will have the chance to pose for a picture with Spy x Family‘s Forgers and take home a Polaroid picture of themselves in a special photo jacket. Fans can deep dive into the world of the Forgers by participating in specially curated trivia on this series and other anime shows and films. The winners will stand a chance to take home a Crunchyroll swag bag with items like Spy x Family Poster, Anya Mask, One Piece Paper Crown, One Piece Sticker Sheet and more.

A special Anya Mask or One Piece Paper Crown will be given away to fans who participate in the Crunchyroll activities and also upload their pictures from the Spy x Family living room on their social media.

The anime platform has announced that all Comic Con Bengaluru attendees will receive a special discounted price for Crunchyroll Annual Subscription.