Mattel announced that Christopher Farrell has joined the company as executive vice president and chief strategy officer, effective immediately.

Farrell will lead strategic planning and corporate development for the company, including identifying opportunities to accelerate growth and profitability and optimise business performance. He will report to Mattel chairman and CEO Ynon Kreiz.

“Chris brings to Mattel a wealth of expertise in strategic planning, M&A, and corporate development and we welcome him to the leadership team as we advance our strategy to grow Mattel’s IP-driven toy business and expand our entertainment offering. I look forward to partnering closely with Chris on opportunities to further our growth profile and enhance long-term shareholder value,” said Kreiz.

“Mattel is an iconic company with an incredible portfolio of brands and a strong foundation,” said Farrell. “I look forward to working with Ynon and Mattel’s talented group of executives. I am thrilled to join at this exciting juncture in the company’s history and to be part of shaping the future as we pursue various avenues of value creation for our stakeholders.”

As a senior executive, Farrell has deep experience in the areas of strategy, M&A, investment banking, investor relations, and communications, primarily in the consumer and retail sectors.

He joins Mattel from Ahold Delhaize, the Dutch multinational food retailer with operations in the USA, Europe and Asia, where he was M&A global head for the last five years. Farrell had previously served as M&A, strategy and investor relations head for Delhaize Group and played a leading role in the merger between Ahold and Delhaize, as well as driving other strategic initiatives. In total, he spent 10 years with the two organisations.

Farrell also previously served as Authentic Brands Group chief strategy officer. Earlier in his career, he spent over 20 years as an investment banker, including as a managing director with UBS Securities and DKW ( previously Wasserstein Perella), primarily focused on providing strategic and financial advice to companies seeking to grow in existing or new markets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in economics from Stetson University and a Master of Business Administration from Fordham University.