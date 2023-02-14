Mattel Inc. announced the relaunch of its iconic Barney franchise. Mattel’s comprehensive revitalisation of the Barney brand will span television, film, and YouTube content as well as music and a full range of kids’ products including toys, books, clothing, and more. Apparel and accessories for adult fans, featuring classic Barney, are also in development. Mattel will relaunch Barney to a new generation with a brand-new animated series, set to debut globally in 2024.

Created for preschool kids, the series will feature the ubiquitous purple dinosaur and friends, introducing new audiences to the world of Barney through music-filled adventures centred on love, community, and encouragement. The series will be co-produced by Corus Entertainment’s Nelvana, a leading international producer and distributor of children’s animated and live-action content, together with Mattel Television and executive produced by Fred Soulie and Christopher Keenan for Mattel Television and by Colin Bohm, Doug Murphy and Pam Westman for Nelvana.

“Barney’s message of love and kindness has stood the test of time. We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences,” said Mattel chief franchise officer consumer products global head Josh Silverman.

“In creating the new series, it was important to us that we properly reflect the world that kids today live in so that the series can deliver meaningful lessons about navigating it. With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too,” said Mattel Television SVP and general manager Fred Soulie.

Mattel’s Barney relaunch is emblematic of the company’s strategy to mine the incredible depth and breadth of its IP portfolio to relaunch heritage franchises. Most recently, Mattel successfully brought back its Monster High property and relaunched its popular 1980s Masters of the Universe franchise, both with new content and consumer products programs.

Fans can stay up to date with the latest announcements related to Barney by the social media pages of Mattel.