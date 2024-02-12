Animation star Matt Danner and Animasia Studio have twinned up to produce Danner’s original animated series. Super Free Play is a 20 x 11’ 2D animated series aimed at kids aged six to 12 about a set of super powered siblings.

Set in a world inspired by retro video games, the intergalactic adventure follows Jay and Dasha, aka The Turbo Twins, humans living on the Multi World, an alien planet cluster, who have gained outlandish superpowers by absorbing Power Ups native to their new home. After saving the Multi World from the diabolical Uber Boss, the super siblings have become celebrity heroes but, with the world now at peace, they must learn to live a normal life as teenagers. That is until a new, even more sinister, nemesis emerges from the shadows.

A voice actor, showrunner and director, Danner’s credits include directing a trilogy of Hot Wheels features for Mattel, Muppet Babies for Disney Junior, and an animated Night at the Museum feature for Disney+. Nominated for five Emmys for writing, directing, and producing, Danner has won an Emmy for voicing Kermit on Muppet Babies.

Two-time Emmy winner Eric Bauza is set to star in the series to voice Jay. Best known for providing the voices for Bugs Bunny and Daffy Duck, Bauza’ credits include The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Muppet Babies, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Danner said, “Super Free Play is the video-game show I always wanted to watch. I’m beyond excited to have such a stellar team on board for my first original series. Working with Animasia Studio, Sander Schwartz, Eric Bauza, Brian Lacey and Bruce Robinson is simply out of this world.”

In addition, long time animation producer Sander Schwartz has been tapped to produce alongside Danner. His many producing credits include Jackie Chan Adventures, What’s New Scooby Doo, Justice League and The Batman (for which he was awarded an Emmy). Schwartz’s recent credits include holiday films for Netflix (Alien Xmas) and CBS/Paramount+ (Reindeer in Here)

With Super Free Play in the final stages of development, Lacey Entertainment has been brought on board to distribute the series. Headed by industry veteran Brian Lacey, Lacey Entertainment has produced, and distributed a raft of global hit kids’ series including Pokémon, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Yu-Gi-Oh!, and Voltron: Defender of the Universe.

Super Free Play is a co-production with Bruce Robinson of Free Play Media and Animasia Studio, who will also produce the animation. With offices in the USA, Canada and Malaysia, Animasia Studio has won several international awards for animating content for Disney, Netflix, Amazon, Cartoon Network, and Nickelodeon.