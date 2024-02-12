Disney Branded Television has greenlit the second season of its hit series Goosebumps for Disney+. The new eight-episode installment from Sony Pictures Television will unveil a fresh Goosebumps chapter with an anthology twist: a new story, setting and cast.

In the upcoming season, teenage siblings discover a threat within their home, setting off a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery. As they delve into the unknown, the duo find themselves entangled in the story of five teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994.

The show is based on Goosebumps, the bestselling book series published by Scholastic, with more than 400 million books in print in 32 languages.

Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis said, “We can’t wait to dive deeper into the brilliant mind of R.L. Stine, and to collaborate once again with Sony Pictures Television, Scholastic Entertainment and our fantastic creative team to bring an entirely new mystery to Disney+ for season two.”

“We are incredibly proud of the work of our writers, producers, cast and crew and the vision they brought to season one, which a new generation of fans are loving alongside those who grew up in R.L. Stine’s iconic world,” said Sony Pictures Television Studios president Katherine Pope. “Like when you cracked open a new book in the Goosebumps series, we can’t wait to see how the writers flip the show on its head as we explore the series as an anthology.”

Earning Certified Fresh status on Rotten Tomatoes, Goosebumps was nominated for a ​​PGA Award in the Outstanding Children’s Program category and a DGA Award in the Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Children’s Programs category.

The series is developed by Nicholas Stoller (The Muppets) and Rob Letterman (Pokémon: Detective Pikachu), who serve as executive producers, alongside showrunner Hilary Winston (Community), Neal H. Moritz (Fast & Furious franchise), Scholastic Entertainment’s Iole Lucchese (Clifford the Big Red Dog), Pavun Shetty (The Boys), Conor Welch (Platonic), Scholastic Entertainment’s Caitlin Friedman (Stillwater) and Erin O’Malley (New Girl).

The news was announced today during the 2024 Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour in Pasadena, California.