Gaming community platform Stan hosted a Club session for fans to directly speak to the platform’s gaming content creator Arun Srikanth Mashetty aka Achanak Bhayanak Gaming.

The Bengaluru-based platform had hosted the session to celebrate the return of Mashetty from the reality show Bigg Boss. Mashetty, an exclusive creator with Stan, secured a finalist position on the show.

“Arun’s journey marks the first instance of a gamer entering India’s top TV reality show, Big Boss, as a finalist, showcasing the shift of gaming popularity to mainstream entertainment. His growth from our app to this extent is a proud moment, highlighting gaming culture’s increasing influence. We eagerly anticipate setting new standards in the gaming industry,” said Stan co-founder Parth Chadha.

The platform’s Stan Clubs – where Mashetty interacted with his fans – is a feature that enables creators to interact, play games and connect with their audience on a personal level. The session with the gamer attracted over one lakh simultaneous users and accumulated three lakh visits throughout the event.

Mashetty’s journey with the platform began in his early days in the gaming community, when he had around 20k followers.

Stan, which recently secured US$2.7 million in Pre-Series A round funding, integrates blockchain technology on the Polygon network, and ensures a gamified experience with minimal transaction costs, catering to both crypto-native and non-crypto users. The platform aims to enhance the interactive and engaging experience for users.