The I-Film Festival which is taking place in Abu Dhabi, UAE from 9 to 11 February 2024 will see Indian industry’s heavyweights conduct sessions on filmmaking.

The three-day festival is organised to create a networking and collaborative space amongst filmmakers, media industry, cinema lovers, students, businessmen and corporates in UAE, India & Gulf Cooperation Council region (which includes Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE), who are interested to connect and engage in the business of films and content.

This is the very first edition of the festival organised by Innovative Film Academy at Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. The festival will comprise screenings, panel discussions, workshops, a business conclave and networking.

Among the Indian veterans who will speak at I-Film Festival are director and choreographer Prabhudeva, Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni, Academy Award-winning sound designer Resul Pookutty and Annapurna Studios chief technology officer C V Rao among others.

Some major panel discussions and sessions include:

Crafting the Future of Film: Merging Art, Technology and Business in Cinema by actress Kushboo Sundar

9 Feb, 3 – 4 pm

Cinematography & Camera Techniques by Manoj Paramahamsa & R. Rathnavelu

10 Feb, 11 am – 1 pm

Aesthetics of Sound in Cinema by Resul Pookutty

10 Feb, 3 – 5 pm

Fireside Chat with actor Dr. Shivarajkumar and Prabhudeva

10 Feb, 6 pm

Technology in Filmmaking – Virtual Production, VFX, Animation, Gaming, Skilling by Ashish Kulkarni, Mohit Soni, Aditya Sisodiya and C V Rao.

One can take a look at the full schedule of the festival on the website ifilmfestivalabudhabi.com