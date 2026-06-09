Marvel’s ‘Spidey and His Amazing Friends’ season five welcomes Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic and Silk

Season five of Disney Jr.’s hit preschool series Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is set to premiere on 13 July 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / Pacific Daylight Time (PDT) on Disney Jr., followed by same-day availability on Disney channel and Disney Jr. on demand. Fans can also stream the first five episodes on Disney+ beginning the following day.

The upcoming season will debut the all-new rescue-webs story arc, featuring team Spidey’s most daring rescue missions yet. Equipped with a new Spidey-themed firetruck and upgraded rescue gear, the young heroes will team up with fan-favourite Marvel characters Rocket, Groot, Mr. Fantastic, and Silk as they embark on action-packed adventures.

Joining team Spidey this season are several beloved Marvel heroes. Fan-favourite duo Rocket voiced by Trevor Devall and Groot voiced by Kevin Michael Richardson will return for multiple appearances, lending their unique skills and support throughout the season’s adventures.

Mr. Fantastic, voiced by Mario Lopez, the brilliant leader of the Fantastic Four, will assist team Spidey with his ingenuity and signature stretching abilities as they take on new challenges. Also joining the action is Silk voiced by Avelyn Choi, who will use her powerful ricochet webs and quick thinking to help save the day alongside the young heroes.

Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends is produced by Disney Jr. and Marvel Studios in association with Atomic Cartoons. Harrison Wilcox, Bart Jennett, and Chris Moreno serve as executive producers, with Becca Topol acting as producer and story editor, and Steve Grover overseeing production as supervising producer. The series’ music is composed by Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy, who also serves as the show’s songwriter, contributing to its signature sound and energetic storytelling.

Season five will also introduce a new antagonist, Symbie, an adorably mischievous symbiote who brings plenty of chaos to team Spidey’s adventures. The character made his official Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends debut in the Meet Symbie short, which premiered on the Disney Jr. YouTube channel on 1 May.

Symbie’s introduction comes ahead of his appearance in the upcoming Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends number one CGD 2026 comic book, further expanding the franchise’s growing universe.

In addition to Meet Symbie, nine brand-new Meet Spidey and His Amazing Friends shorts are currently available on Disney channel and Disney Jr., and will debut on Disney+ tomorrow.



The shorts will also be released on the Disney Jr. YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube channels, expanding access for fans across multiple platforms. Meanwhile, viewers can catch up on all the adventures so far, with every episode from the first four seasons of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends now available to stream on Disney+.