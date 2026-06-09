India Rising set to ignite Mumbai with Indian Esports’ ‘El Clásico’ featuring Mortal, JokerKiHaveli, ZGod and Mizo 

Only a few names have shaped Indian esports as profoundly as S8UL, GodLike, Mortal and ZGod. On 4 July, fans will witness the latest chapter of one of the most iconic rivalries as India Rising: Road to EWC brings the Indian Esports El Clásico to Mumbai, featuring Mortal and JokerKiHaveli representing S8UL, alongside ZGod and Mizo from GodLike Esports.

With tickets now live exclusively on District, the gaming and youth culture festival organised by JioBlast and the Esports Foundation (EF) in the lead-up to the Esports World Cup 2026 will unite creator showdowns, competitive gaming, fan experiences, live entertainment, and some of the biggest personalities in Indian gaming for a one-of-a-kind celebration of esports and gaming culture. The festival will bring together leading esports organisations, top creators, and gaming communities for a day of competitive action and fan engagement.

Attendees can look forward to creator meet-and-greets, interactive gaming challenges, exclusive experiences with S8UL and GodLike talent, and thrilling competitions across Valorant, Moba Legends: 5v5!, and the India Rising Chess LAN Finals.

JioBlast CEO Charlie Cowdrey stated, “India Rising: Road to EWC is being built as much more than a tournament. Our vision is to create a festival where gaming, esports, creators, music and community come together in one place. Whether you’re coming to support a player, meet your favourite creators, watch esports competitions, experience live music or simply celebrate gaming culture, it has something for every fan. Partnering with District by Zomato helps us make that experience accessible to gaming audiences across the country.”

The event will also feature the India Rising: Road to EWC Chess LAN Finals, where Indian grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi and Dutch grandmaster Benjamin Bok will battle for a coveted spot at the Esports World Cup 2026 Chess competition in Paris later this year.

Positioned as a long-term flagship initiative, India Rising: Road to EWC aims to strengthen India’s connection with the global Esports World Cup ecosystem, creating new opportunities for players, creators, and fans while uniting the gaming community through world-class competition, live experiences, and fan engagement.

To learn more about India Rising: Road to EWC and stay updated on upcoming announcements, visit the official website.