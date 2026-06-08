GEM Awards 2026 announces winners at Anime India Delhi

The fourth edition of the Gaming, Esports and Metaverse (GEM) Awards 2026, hosted by AnimationXpress at Anime India on 6 June at Yashobhoomi, Delhi, brought together the gaming industry’s most influential talents, studios, brands, creators and innovators. The prestigious awards celebrated excellence across gaming, esports, metaverse experiences, hardware innovation and content creation, recognising individuals and organisations that have made significant contributions to the growth and evolution of the ecosystem.

The evening celebrated the creators, developers, athletes, organisations and technology leaders who continue to shape the future of India’s rapidly growing gaming and esports industry.

The jury members for the GEM Awards 2026 are:

Anil NM Wanvari | Founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress

| Founder, chairman & editor-in-chief, AnimationXpress Bruce Lin | NB marketing manager, MSI India

| NB marketing manager, MSI India CB Arun Kumar | Dean – Design, Film, Gaming, Pearl Academy

| Dean – Design, Film, Gaming, Pearl Academy Harish Rao | Global Transmedia & Cultural Intelligence Strategist | Director | Harvik

Global Transmedia & Cultural Intelligence Strategist | Director | Harvik Rajat Ojha | CEO | Gamitronics

| CEO | Gamitronics Vishal Parekh | COO | CyberPowerPC India

Below are the winners of GEM Awards 2026 :

Gaming

The Gaming segment recognised exceptional creativity and innovation across game development and design.

Best Gaming Trailer

Son of Thanjai – Ayelet Studio

Best Upcoming Game

Son of Thanjai – Ayelet Studio

Best Casual Game

Gully Gangs: Street Cricket – 5th Ocean Studio

Best Hyper Casual Game

Rail Master – Neved Tech

Best PC Game

1000 Deaths – Pariah Interactive

Peaky Circus – XODGames Studio

Best Console Game

Winds of Arcana: Ruination – Brewed Games

Best Mobile Game

Aum – The Game – Brahman Studios

Prime Rush – Supergaming

Best Gaming Promo

Battleverse – Wayu Digital Studio

Best Game Direction

Peaky Circus – XODGames Studio

Anant Express – Yashgames773

Best Art Direction

Durga The Lionhearted – Shivaansh ArtVision

Malhaar – Coffee For Two

Best Student Game

Void within – Backstage Pass Institute of Gaming

What the Creature – Ninu Games

Best Indie Studio of the Year

Pariah Interactive (1000 Deaths)

Game Studio of the Year

Lucid Labs

Esports

Recognising the remarkable growth and achievements of India’s esports ecosystem, the Esports Awards celebrated the industry’s top performers and organisations.

Esports Athlete of the Year

Sergeant Clash – Revenant XSpark

Ved Bamb (Beelzeboy) – Max Level

Esports Commercial Partner of the Year

Red Bull – Godlike Esports

Best Esports Team

Revenant XSpark

Esports Tournament Organiser of the Year

Nodwin Gaming

Esports Tournament of the Year

Nodwin Gaming

Skyesports

Esports Coach of the Year

Godspeed – Revenant XSpark

Rahul (Ayogi)

Esports Caster of the Year

Shivansh Singh (Phoenix)

Ankit Pandey (Ankibot )

Best Esports Moment of the Year

Animesh Agarwal

Metaverse & Special Recognition

The final segment of the evening recognised innovation in immersive experiences, gaming technology and industry leadership.

Best Metaverse Experience

Immersive Gamitronics Studios – Immersive Experience

Best Esports Community Event Organiser

Daijoubu Lifestyle & Esports

Editor’s Choice – Best Mobile Game

Sowmitri Maluchuru – Brahman Studios

Rising Star – Esports Organisation

AKEF

Gaming Hardware & Technology

Several leading technology brands were recognised for delivering cutting-edge gaming experiences.

Gaming Hardware Brand of the Year

Asus ROG

Gaming Processor Brand of the Year

AMD Ryzen 7 9800X3D

Best Custom PC Gaming Brand

CyberPowerPC

Indian PC Builder Brand of the Year

EliteHubs

Best Cooling Solution Brand

DeepCool

Gaming Peripheral Brand of the Year

Logitech

Gaming Component Brand of the Year

Gigabyte

Ultimate Gaming Performance Award

MSI

Next-Gen Gaming System Award

Cooler Master Technology

Best Gaming Monitor Brand of the Year

Samsung

Esports Monitor Brand of the Year

Zowie by BenQ

Mobile Gaming Performance Award

IQOO

Gaming Graphic Card Brand of the Year

Zotac

Creator Awards

The GEM Awards also celebrated the content creators and streamers who continue to engage and inspire gaming communities across the country.

Gaming Content Creator of the Year

Triggered Insaan

Mythpat

Esports Streamer of the Year – Male

Snax Gaming

Esports Streamer of the Year – Female

Ankkita Chauhan

With the Indian gaming and esports industry witnessing unprecedented growth, the GEM Awards continues to serve as a platform that celebrates innovation, creativity and achievement while inspiring the next generation of creators and professionals.

As the curtains closed on another successful edition, the event concluded with a celebratory group photograph featuring all winners, marking yet another milestone in India’s evolving gaming, esports and metaverse landscape.

The fourth edition of the GEM Awards was part of Anime India Delhi, taking place on 6 and 7 June. Anime India Delhi is presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management has joined as the show management partner. The education partners include Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joins as the exclusive radio partner, while Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The event’s exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee, Dome, CDL, Plamo India, All About TCG, Posterwa, Purshottam, Dabur, YouMee, Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar, Bennett University, SEPC, Anime Times, Toyota, Uniqlo, Wok Tok by Veeba, along with several anime communities and independent creators.