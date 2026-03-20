Maharashtra CM inaugurates Global Esports Games finals in Mumbai

Devendra Fadnavis (sixth from left)

With India’s orange economy booming, Mumbai has kicked off a thrilling three-day global esports spectacle.

On 19 March 2026, Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis inaugurated the Global Esports Games (GEG) World Finals taking place from 19 to 22 March at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai.

The tournament brings together 48 athletes from 19 countries, including India. The inauguration ceremony, held on the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa, marked the New Year celebration and the arrival of the first-ever international esports World Finals in the country.

Team India represents six athletes competing against international counterparts in two titles: Dota 2 and Clash Royale. The Dota 2 squad includes Krish Gupta, Manav Kunte, Vishal Vernekar, Amit Malwal, and Subhadeep Das, while India has Anuhith Gosala in Clash Royale.

“We are happy to host the Global Esports Games World Finals in Mumbai, bringing global talent together on a single platform. This milestone reflects India’s rapid growth in the AVGC sector and our focused efforts to build a robust orange economy driven by creativity, technology, and innovation,” said Fadnavis.

He added that Maharashtra is committed to nurturing this ecosystem and positioning India as a global hub for digital talent, entrepreneurship, and youth-led growth.

Influencers and content creators, including ShreeMan LegenD, Payal Gaming, Naman Mathur (Mortal), and Kashhvi Hiranandani, were in attendance.

The event has been organised by EFlag Corp and the Global Esports Federation, with support from Maharashtra Tourism.