Iconic anime ‘One Piece’ is getting a remake to attract young generation

One Piece has entered a new era with the announcement of its remake, The One Piece. The announcement was made by George Wada, the co-founder and CEO of Wit Studio, the company that is assigned with the remake of the long-running anime series.

The reason we decided to produce a remake of the One Piece anime comes from a reflection by the author of the Eiichiro Oda, said Wada.

Wada highlighted, “The work has become very long and rich in detail, and since it began a long time ago, the new generation—used to modern productions—does not necessarily feel the same enthusiasm toward the older animation. He felt a certain regret about this and wanted younger audiences to be able to discover and follow the story. This motivated me to recreate this legendary tale using modern techniques, adapted to today’s audience.”

“This remake will be dense and impactful, without unnecessary stretching. It will combine visual enjoyment, strong storytelling, and flawless pacing,” he expressed. “We are no longer just competing within the Japanese market. We are competing with global giants like Hollywood and Disney.”

“I believe companies like Netflix have changed the landscape, we now realise that our works are watched worldwide.”

Wada promised to create “something that goes beyond fans’ imagination.”

Wit Studio is known for Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, and Vinland Saga among others.