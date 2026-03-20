‘Sonic the Hedgehog 4’ cast revealed

Sonic the Hedgehog 4 is all set to hit theaters on 19 March 2027, alongside the full reveal of new and returning cast members.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 hit theatres on 20 December 2024. This latest announcement of the fourth installment has left fans excited.

The fourth part brings back its signature imaginative world, filled with adventurous, animal inspired storytelling that audiences have come to love. Combining action, humour, and vibrant animation, it promises an entertaining experience for viewers of all ages. With this new sequel, excitement is building in audiences to look forward, discovering the fresh adventures that lie ahead.

The film is directed by Jeff Fowler (Sonic the Hedgehog 3). The script is written by Pat Casey (Violent Night), Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog 2) and John Whittington (Knuckles). It is produced by Toby Ascher (Sonic the Hedgehog), Tim Miller (Love, Death & Robots), Neal H. Moritz (The Fast and the Furious), Toru Nakahara (Sonic the Hedgehog 3), Hajime Satomi (Yakuza 6: The Song of Life).

The film’s returning voice cast includes Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Jim Carrey (The Mask), James Marsden (Paradise), Idris Elba (Zootopia), Ben Schwartz (Invincible), Tika Sumpter (Survival of the Thickest), Colleen O’Shaughnessey (TailsTube), Lee Majdoub (Upload), The additional voice cast are Kristen Bell (Hacks), Ben Kingsley (Wonder Man), Nick Offerman (Smurfs), Matt Berry (The Simpsons), Richard Ayoade (The Bad Guys 2).

The film is produced by Paramount Pictures, Sega Sammy Group, Original Film, Marza Animation Planet, and Blur Studio.