MAAC Vashi, Panvel & MG Road Pune successfully wraps their event Gravity 2025

MAAC Vashi, Panvel & MG Road Pune organised its 22nd annual award function Gravity 2025 on 9 December at the Vishnudas Bhave Auditorium in Navi Mumbai.

The event was inaugurated by Animax Studios India directors Prasad Vanarase and Sanjay Khanted, MAAC general manager & animation mentor Sameer Shanischar, MAAC marketing assistant vice president Poulomee Bondre and MAAC Vashi, Panvel & MG Road Pune cluster head Lata Vyas.

Gravity Awards provided students of MAAC Vashi Panvel & MG Road Pune a chance to experience the production pipeline flow and understand the ins and outs of working in a production house.

In this six month in-house competition, students were given an opportunity to create original artworks and submit them in various categories. A total of more than 500 individual and group entries were submitted in the categories, best sketching, best digital painting, best matte painting, best photography, best character modelling and, best digital film making, best motion graphics, best UI design, best visual effects film, best vector arts and best 3D game asset.

Students were given a chance to showcase their skills to representatives from leading production houses and stalwarts in the Indian animation industry. Apart from showcasing student’s works, the event also allowed students to showcase their talents by performing at the event.

Winners this year were honoured with a trophy and winning certificates sponsored by Animax Studios India pvt and the winners are: