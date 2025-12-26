Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu

EiPi Media has announced a licensing partnership with Pran’s Features and Toonz Media Group to create a branded, AI-powered microfilms and digital content featuring two of India’s fictional characters, Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu.

Pran’s Features, the copyright owner and custodian of Chacha Chaudhary, has licensed EiPi Media to develop AI-driven, short-form animated content for branded applications, while preserving the original humour, values, and visual identity created by the late cartoonist Pran Kumar Sharma.

The content is engineered for engagement and digital reach, making it suited for brand integration and social media distribution. This aims to introduce Chacha Chaudhary to new-age digital audiences while strengthening the character’s presence across branded and platform-native ecosystems.

“This collaboration marks a bold step forward in unlocking the true potential of India’s timeless legacy IP. Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu are cultural treasures that have inspired generations with their wit, heart, and problem-solving spirit. By harnessing AI, we’re not just modernising them – we’re creating hyper-realistic, emotionally resonant stories that brands can authentically integrate into, delivering experiences at digital speed,” EiPi Media CEO and founder Rohit Reddy.

Pran’s Features director Nikhil Pran shared, “Chacha Chaudhary has always evolved with time, from print to television and now to AI-powered animation. Partnering with EiPi Media allows us to embrace new technology while remaining faithful to the essence of a character loved by generations. Created by my father, Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu became part of everyday cultural literacy across age, language, and geography, and that universality is what makes the IP meaningful today. This step thoughtfully extends our legacy”.

“We are enthusiastic to bring Chacha Chaudhary and Sabu into a new AI-powered era in a way that is visually striking yet emotionally faithful. For the first time, these characters are being reimagined as hyper-realistic, expressive AI personas built for digital-first platforms,” Toonz Media Group’s Viswanath Rao added.

Designed to move fluidly across platforms, formats, and campaigns, the characters from Chacha Chaudhary provide continuity in an otherwise fragmented attention economy. EiPi Media’s focus is on long-term narrative value and cultural relevance, positioning the duo not as revived icons, but as living participants in the future of storytelling.