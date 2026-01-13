Krafton India and Royal Enfield join hands to bring iconic motorcycles to BGMI universe

L-R: Seddharth Merrotra & Adrian John

Krafton India and Royal Enfield announced a landmark partnership that debuts Royal Enfield’s iconic Bullet 350 and the OG cafe racer Continental GT 650 as rideable motorcycles inside Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), offering an unprecedented blend of automotive heritage and interactive entertainment.

Royal Enfield also showcased a custom-built, real-world motorcycle inspired by BGMI’s tactical and war-ready aesthetic crafted on the soul of the Continental GT 650 – underscoring the creative synergy between both brands.

Opening 2026 with one of the most significant brand integrations in Indian gaming history, this collaboration reinforces BGMI’s continued ambition to expand its universe through culturally relevant, localised experiences, while reflecting Royal Enfield’s intent to engage India’s next-generation audiences through innovative digital platforms. Gaming enthusiasts will soon experience the thrill of riding legendary Royal Enfield machines across virtual battlegrounds, while auto aficionados will see their passion reflected inside one of the country’s largest entertainment ecosystems.

“This strategic partnership with Royal Enfield embodies BGMI’s vision of creating culturally meaningful and locally rooted experiences,” said Krafton India business development & partnerships head Seddharth Merrotra. “Royal Enfield is an iconic name in the global automotive universe and its deep community roots with evolving digital ethos make it a natural ally for BGMI’s player-centric universe. This collaboration sets a strategic foundation for future partnerships that are experiential, immersive, and deeply connected with our community’s passions across movies, sports, FMCG and lifestyle landscapes.”

Extending the BGMI universe beyond the screen is the custom motorcycle built on Royal Enfield’s cafe racer Continental GT 650. The collaboration’s real-world centrepiece stretches the imagination and stands as a symbol of battlefield ownership, bridging the digital battleground and the physical world. Built in collaboration with a Delhi based custom builder, the motorcycle is an epitome of creativity and craftsmanship and crafted using traditional metal forming and modern rapid prototyping for an exciting fusion. Design elements such as picatinny rails, armoured plating, parachute tie-down points, and balloon tyres draw directly from traversal, combat, and survival mechanics within BGMI, thus fusing the two worlds together.

Speaking on the collaboration and the custom built motorcycle, Royal Enfield custom & motorsports head Adrian John Sellers said, “Partnering with BGMI is about more than just presence; it’s about meeting our community in their element and amplifying the shared values of thrill, freedom, and self-expression. The custom-built Continental GT 650 is the physical heartbeat of this collaboration, an intersection where the raw, tactical aesthetic of gaming meets the soul of custom motorcycling. By blending BGMI’s battle-ready elements with Royal Enfield DNA, we have created a machine where imagination isn’t limited by reality. It is a celebration of creative exploration for a community that thrives on both the digital and the open road.”

The partnership is part of the BGMI 4.2 update launching on 15 January 2026; with the Royal Enfield-themed in-game content and rewards through a special SPIN format being available for players from 19 January 2026 to 22 February 2026. Rewards include permanent Mythic (Red Tier) rewards like Revel 01 Set, Bullet Line- P90 gun skin, CrankGuard helmet and Roadborn Rucksack backpack, which comes along with the permanent items; Royal Enfield Continental GT 650 and the Royal Enfield Bullet 350.

All elements are designed to reflect the brand’s legacy and battle-ready ethos within BGMI. Driving sustained engagement, the collaboration also introduces a first-of-its-kind login-based mechanic. Players who log into BGMI daily for 60 minutes – without the requirement to actively play – will be eligible to collect a Royal Enfield Event Crate. These crates will include premium permanent Mythic (Red Tier) rewards, with players able to collect up to 34 Event Crates during the event period, reinforcing long-term engagement and daily participation.