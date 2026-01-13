Asia Pacific Predator League 2026 concludes with a power-packed finale in New Delhi

One of Asia Pacific’s largest esports events concluded in New Delhi as the Predator League 2026 Asia Pacific Finale ended after two days of competition, live performances and gaming showcases at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre. The event brought together leading esports teams from 14 regions, alongside thousands of gaming fans. A total audience of around 4,000 attended the finale.

Present at the event were Acer Pan‑Asia Pacific Operations president Andrew Hou, Acer India president and managing director Harish Kohli, and Acer’s Asia‑Pacific leadership team. The occasion was also attended by government of Andhra Pradesh transport, youth services and sports minister Mandipalli Ramprasad Reddy.

The Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre hosted the Predator League 2026 Asia Pacific Finale over two days of competition in Dota 2 and Valorant. Myth Avenue Gaming won the Dota 2 grand final, while Fancy United Esports secured first place in the Valorant final. Rekonix and Boom Esports finished as runners‑up.

The winning teams received a cash prize of US $65,000 each, with runners‑up awarded US $20,000. The most valuable player in Dota 2, egxrdemxn, and in Valorant, Twilight, each received US $10,000. The total prize pool for the Predator League 2026 was US $400,000.

The event featured a line‑up of artists across both days. Day one included a performance by Nikhita Gandhi, followed by a closing act from KRSNA. Day two opened with Asees Kaur and concluded with Raftaar, bringing together music and gaming culture as part of the Predator League.

Speaking about the successful conclusion of the 2026 edition of the Asia Pacific Predator League, Hou said, “The Predator League 2026 has once again shown how esports can bring together talent, passion, and innovation from across Asia Pacific. Every match we witnessed over the week reflected the dedication and skill of teams who continue to elevate the competitive landscape. Hosting the finale in India has been a remarkable milestone, with an audience that brought unmatched energy and enthusiasm to the arena. What we experienced here is more than just a culmination of a tournament; it is a celebration of the growing strength of the APAC esports ecosystem. Predator remains deeply committed to nurturing players, supporting communities, and pushing the boundaries of gaming technology. We are proud to stand beside every athlete, fan, and creator who made this edition truly memorable.”

Echoing the sentiment, Kohli shared, “The Predator League 2026 APAC finale has showcased how far India has come as a global esports destination. Over the past two days, we witnessed world-class performances, an extraordinary response from fans, and an atmosphere that truly captured the future of competitive gaming. Bringing this finale to New Delhi has reaffirmed India’s rising influence in the international gaming community. At Acer, we believe in empowering gamers with technology and platforms that help them compete at the highest level, and Predator League is a testament to that commitment. This edition has set a new benchmark, and we are honoured to have hosted such an iconic gathering of talent, innovation, and entertainment.”

Visitors engaged with Predator Experience Zones that included Acer’s latest AI‑powered laptops and desktops, VR gaming setups, creator booths, skill‑based challenge areas, esports mini‑tournaments and interactive demo stations. The event drew participation from students, influencers, creators and families, creating an atmosphere that extended beyond competitive play. A product zone also featured Acer’s newest releases, launched in Las Vegas a week earlier.