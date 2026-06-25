‘King of the Hill’ S15 trailer revealed at Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Ahead of its 20 July premiere on Hulu, King of the Hill unveiled the first trailer for its highly anticipated 15th season. The trailer debuted during the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, where series co-creator and star Mike Judge was honoured with the festival’s prestigious Cristal Award for career achievement.

The revival brought the series back in 2025 after a 15-year hiatus, reintroducing its beloved characters to a modern-day world.

Synopsis: In the new season, Hank and Peggy embrace retirement life on rainey street while trying to keep their longtime neighbours from veering off course. Meanwhile, Bobby navigates the challenges of balancing old friendships with the pressures and responsibilities of running his own business.

The revival sees Hank Hill (Judge) and Peggy Hill (Kathy Najimy) return to a transformed Arlen, Texas, after spending several years in Saudi Arabia, where Hank worked in the propane industry to build their retirement savings. Back home, the couple reunites with longtime friends Dale (Toby Huss), Boomhauer (Judge), and Bill (Stephen Root). Meanwhile, Bobby Hill (Pamela Adlon) is thriving as a chef in Dallas, embracing life in his twenties alongside childhood friends Connie (Lauren Tom), Joseph (Tai Leclaire), and Chane (Ki Hong Lee).

Produced by 20th Television Animation, King of the Hill is executive produced by series co-creators Judge and Greg Daniels, alongside executive producer and showrunner Saladin Patterson. Additional executive producers include Michael Rotenberg and Howard Klein for 3 Arts Entertainment, Dustin Davis for Bandera Entertainment, and Norm Hiscock.

Originally running for 13 seasons and over 250 episodes on Fox, the Emmy Award-winning King of the Hill remains a beloved animated classic, with its complete catalogue now streaming on Hulu.