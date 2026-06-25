Skybound’s ‘Invincible’ becomes Prime Video’s longest-running original animated series

Skybound Entertainment, an American multiplatform entertainment company, (The Walking Dead, Impact Winter, Stillwater), has reached a major milestone with its acclaimed animated superhero series Invincible.

During Prime Video’s studio focus panel at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, co-creator Robert Kirkman announced that Invincible has been renewed for a sixth season, ahead of the premiere of season five in 2027. With six seasons now confirmed, the series is set to become Prime Video’s longest-running animated original series and one of the longest-running animated originals across streaming platforms.

Originally created in 2003 by Kirkman and Cory Walker, with later contributions from Ryan Ottley, Invincible evolved into one of the most successful comic book franchises of its generation. Collaborated with Image Comics (an American comic book publisher), the award-winning series ran for 15 years across 146 issues and sold more than six million copies worldwide.

Since making its debut on Prime Video in 2021, the series is now streaming in more than 240 countries and territories. Season four, which premiered in March, earned a third consecutive 100 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and became the most-watched season in the show’s history.

Following the conclusion of season four, Skybound launched Invincible VS, the first major video game set in the Invincible universe, which attracted more than one million players within two weeks of its release.

Kirkman stated, “One of the biggest rewards of building Invincible over the years has been witnessing how new audiences continue to connect with these characters and this world, almost 25 years after its creation. This renewal is as much a testament to the passion of our fans as it is to the talented teams bringing the series to life, including longtime supervising directors Shaun O’Neill and Dan Duncan, who have done so much behind the scenes to make Invincible a success, and will now help us continue to grow as executive producers. There’s still so much story left to tell, and I can’t wait for fans to see what’s ahead in seasons five, six and beyond.”



The company’s co-founder and CEO David Alpert (DA) shared, “We founded Skybound on the idea of investing in original stories with the creative depth and flexibility to thrive across every medium, and the enduring relevance of Invincible across comics, television, video games and more is a reflection of that. We don’t grow an IP for growth’s sake; we look for bold ideas that can support the ecosystem we want to build around them. That’s why franchises like Invincible continue to have such a broad cultural impact and lasting success.”

Invincible features voice cast led by Steven Yeun, Sandra Oh, J.K. Simmons, and Gillian Jacobs, alongside Seth Rogen, Walton Goggins, Jason Mantzoukas, Aaron Paul, Jack Quaid, Zazie Beetz, Grey DeLisle, Zachary Quinto, Chris Diamantopoulos, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton, Andrew Rannells, Kevin Michael Richardson, Ben Schwartz, Clancy Brown, Jay Pharoah, Mark Hamill, and Melise Jow.

The series executive producers include Kirkman, Alpert, Simon Racioppa, Margaret M. Dean, Walker, Duncan, O’Neill, Catherine Winder, Rogen, and Evan Goldberg, with Helen Leigh serving as co-executive producer.