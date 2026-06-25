From Jaipur with fire: The Indian animation studio taking its myths to the world

A still from Boy King

A team of Hollywood veterans have come home, and they’re done making other people’s stories.

India has always had the stories. What it has lacked, until now, is a studio with the nerve and the craft to make the world sit up and watch. Night Tiger Animation Studios, founded in Jaipur, intends to fix that.

The people behind it are not dreamers. The studio’s founder, Jayant Kumar, has spent years inside some of the most technically rigorous production houses on the planet, Framestore in London, Animal Logic in Sydney, MPC in Montreal, Psyop in Los Angeles, shaping the look of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Aquaman, Moon Knight and 1917. His collaborator Abhishek Singh brings deep VFX experience; Medha Yadav, the studio’s strategist, comes from Big 4 consulting. Together, they constitute a lean team with a heavy résumé.

L to R: Abhishek Singh, Jayant Kumar and Medha Yadav

They could have kept doing what they were doing: polishing someone else’s universe, frame by painstaking frame. Instead, they came back to Jaipur and started again.

The flagship project is Boy King, a mythological coming-of-age film centred on Dushyant, the young prince from the Shakuntala legend, destined to father Bharata. It is a story about arrogance and grief, sacrifice and the brutal moment when childhood ends. Not the material of safe bets, but then Night Tiger is not a safe-bet kind of studio.

Kumar is clear-eyed about why mythology rather than, say, science fiction or contemporary drama. “Indian mythology is not just fantasy,” he said. “It is emotional, philosophical, political, and deeply human. These stories have survived for thousands of years because they speak to things we still struggle with today: duty, love, ego, loss, dharma.” There is a competitive logic to it, too. Mythology is a space where Hollywood has no prior claim, no franchise advantage, no cultural authority. On this terrain, Night Tiger competes on its own terms.

The visual language they have developed for Boy King is strikingly un-Pixar. The aesthetic draws on Caravaggio’s chiaroscuro, Bernini’s sculptural solidity, and Bouguereau’s luminous treatment of skin. Dust, blood and destruction are rendered in 3D, then amplified with 2D smoke, impact frames and graphic slashes a hybrid approach that makes the action feel expressive rather than technically correct. It is ambitious work, and it is almost certainly unlike anything Indian animation has attempted at this scale.

The debut comes on 29 June at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival in France, the industry’s most prestigious gathering, where a proof-of-concept trailer for Boy King will screen. Kumar is characteristically direct about what he wants from it. “Annecy is where we want to start putting Boy King in front of the right people; development partners who can actually help take this from proof-of-concept to a fully realised special.” He is not there to collect business cards. “We’re new to this community. Meeting people who’ve made things we admire, who might see what we’re building and want to be part of it, that matters far more than treating Annecy as a transactional pitch event.”

Glimpses from Boy King

The ambitions beyond Boy King are correspondingly large: historical fantasy, sci-fi, supernatural drama, socially rooted stories all united, in Kumar’s telling, by a relentless focus on character. The vision is to make Jaipur, a city whose own history is saturated with art and storytelling, the home of bold, emotionally charged Indian animation.

Other countries have managed it. Greek myth, Norse legend and Japanese folklore have each crossed every cultural border imaginable. There is no intrinsic reason Indian mythology cannot do the same, only the absence, until recently, of studios willing to try. Night Tiger is trying. The world will find out soon enough whether it was worth the journey home.