Kidscreen inaugurates ‘Pitchfest,’ a new virtual speed pitching event

Kidscreen has announced that it will host a new virtual event from 13 to 17 September this year in order to provide one-on-one meeting opportunities for kids TV creators and buyers looking for new content.

Running from 8:00 am EDT to 6:00 pm EDT over five days, the Pitchfest program is built to deliver more than 2,000 15-minute meetings. Attendees can pre-select the buyers they’d like to meet with, and then Kidscreen’s lottery software will do the match-making. Only 400 Pitchfest passes are available in order to make it possible for each attendee to have up to five scheduled meetings. And there will be a standby feature to reassign any meetings that become available due to no-shows.

Attendees will also be able to message and schedule virtual meetings with other buyers and attendees using the KidscreenXchange online platform. And a virtual delegate lounge that’s accessible 24/7 during the event will create an environment for casual connections, as well as offering a non-stop speed networking feature designed to match attendees up randomly every three minutes.

In a survey Kidscreen conducted recently with past attendees of its live events, 62.3 per cent of respondents said they aren’t planning to attend industry events in person again until Q1 2022 at the earliest. The goal of Pitchfest is to help ensure that kids content discovery and investment continues to happen during this temporary travel hiatus.