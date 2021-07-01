DDEG’s Saturday Animation Group announces their first original animated series ‘Chase and CATCH’

Saturday Animation Studio, a subsidiary of Montreal-based Digital Dimension Entertainment Group (DDEG), with a mission to ‘bring back the magic of Saturday mornings,’ announced the development of its first original animated series, Chase and CATCH, a high-octane action-comedy series available for global distribution.

In Chase and CATCH, wunderkind teenager Kenzo Chase joins the futuristic Vivacity police force where he must learn to work as a team with his straight-laced, prototype robot partner CATCH. Together they strive to crack the clues that will dismantle a diabolical outlaw syndicate led by the notoriety-starved Brainwreck and his VANISH crew, and prevent them from bringing chaos to the chrome-filled, slick streets of Vivacity.

Season one (13 x 22”) of Chase and CATCH, aimed at boys seven plus, will be produced in UHD CGI utilizing DDEG’s proprietary real-time pipeline based on Epic’s Unreal Engine. Global franchise management agency Cookbook Media has been appointed to develop and implement an international distribution strategy to include content, consumer products, publishing and digital activations.

“Inspired by classic 1980s cartoons, Chase and CATCH is a high-speed story about brotherhood, collaboration, belonging, and carving your own path,” comments DDEG CCO and showrunner Fred Faubert. “Boasting tech-enhanced high-octane thrills and next-gen gadgetry, we are confident that boys the world over will be clamoring to join Chase and CATCH on their adventures.”

“By producing the series on the Unreal Engine, we can bring entire story worlds and their characters to life across multiple dimensions – from content to toys to video games. Chase and CATCH is the first of several original IP we plan to bring to market in the coming year,” says CEO and showrunner Louis-Simon Menard.

“We immediately fell in love with Chase and CATCH as it has all of the elements to appeal to boys’ love of action-adventure-comedy, heroic characters, robots, vehicles, and gadgets,” states Cookbook Media’s Claudia Scott Hansen and Rob Bencal. “We’re excited to be creative partners with DDEG and Saturday Animation Studio at the early stages of development to work with the studio on creating a recipe for success for this amazing new property that has high commercial appeal.”