Here are the popular games which are live at Steam Summer Sales at heavy discounts

Steam is currently running Summer sale which will last till 8 July. There are so many games which can be availed at super discounted rates of upto 90 per cent. The discount on game genres includes almost everything from action, to horror, simulation, adventure and more.



The price of the games starting as low as Rs 20 as it is perfect time to stock up games for the year’s survival. Apart from that as usual there are bunch of games which are free to play as well as entirely free games are also avaiable.The full list of sale is huge however here are few various popular games and discount on them:



Battlefield V is at 75 percent discount and priced at Rs 999

The Tomb Raider franchise is at a discount of upto 89 percent

We Happy Few is at 85 per cent and the discounted price is Rs 449

The Crew 2 is listed at Rs 499 with an 80 per cent off on its original price

Hearts of Iron IV is at 75 per cent discount and priced at Rs 212

Conan Exiles is at 70 per cent discount priced at Rs299

Shadow of War listed is at 85 per cent priced at Rs143

Metro Franchise is at 75 per cent off

Don’t Starve Franchise is at 75 per cent off

Doom franchise is at 71 per cent off

Battlefield Franchise is upto 83 per cent off

Naruto Franchise is upto 90 per cent off

Red Faction franchise is upto 75 per cent off

Batman franchise is upto 90 per cent off

Hitman franchise is upto 81 per cent off

The Witcher franchise is upto 85 per cent off

Command and conquer franchise is upto 75 per cent off

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is at Rs 317 after 40 per cent off

Borderlands 3 is at Rs 986 after a 67 per cent discount

Terraria is available is at 50 per cent off, down to Rs 184 from its original price

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice is currently being sold for Rs 1,999 after a 50 per cent discount

Dying Light is on sale for Rs 340, discounted heavily at 66 per cent

Halo: The Master Chief Collection is now available at Rs 449 with a 50 per cent discount

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition is also on sale and can be bought at Rs 714

Red Dead Redemption 2 gets 33 per cent off, coming down to Rs 2,143

Forza Horizon 4 at Rs 649 after a discount of 50 per cent



This years Steam Summer sale is bit different it is not just about sales and discounts but this year steam has introduced Forge fate where players could face a gauntlet of short stories, each ending with a choice that will help classify what sort of hero a player is.

“Choose from two possible actions in each of the fourteen Forge Your Fate stories found throughout the sale and receive an animated sticker as a memento of your decision. Upon completing all of the stories, you’ll get one of five unique badges reflecting your choices,” reads the official valva blog post.



The summer sale will end on 8 July so before that all players must claim the rewards. To enjoy the features of Forge fate a player needs to part of the Steam community by spending minimum of $5.