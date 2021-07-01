eOne’s latest comedy series ‘Ninja Express’ gears up for a global release

Image credit: Myles McLeod

eOne, Hasbro’s global entertainment studio, announced the global launch of their new kids’ animated series Ninja Express. Created by Kim Claeys and co-produced with Creative Conspiracy and Frogbox, the 52×11-minute season one is set to roll out globally starting today, 1 July.

The insane 2D/3D mix animated comedy, developed for six-to-11 year olds, is about a special delivery service run by super-powered Ninjas. The plot centers on a delivery service that delivers anything, anywhere and anytime, one that's not restricted by the limitations of time and space. It is also being run by three little ninjas.

“We’re really excited to bring Ninja Express to audiences everywhere,” said Creative Conspiracy partner Peter Decraene. “The show was really fun to create and produce. We are thankful for having such amazing broadcasters on board and are very happy that kids all over the world will now get to know our little ninjas and join them on adventures as they travel through space and time!”

The official synopsis reads: Is there something you need that no one can deliver? Sounds like you need Ninja Express! Say you want a dinosaur delivered to your doorstep. Kiro, the yellow ninja, can look through space and time, and say exactly where to find one. Konpeki, the blue ninja, can travel through space and time to collect it. And to get the dino to your apartment on the 25th floor, Aka, the red ninja, can shrink it by inhaling its mass. And there it is: one T-Rex, delivered to your doorstep.

“We are so proud to share Ninja Express with kids around the world,” said eOne family brands division president Olivier Dumont. “The show balances the ultimate mix of over-the-top humor with real heart and we are confident that people will fall in love with our three colorful ninjas—Aka, Kiro and Konpeki. The teams at Creative Conspiracy and Frogbox truly created something special with this show.”

Ninja Express is set to premiere on WarnerMedia’s Boomerang (EMEA, APAC, LATAM) and Ketnet (Belgium) from 1 July onwards. It will air on CBBC in the UK from 3 July, as well as on Gulli in France, and Huace in China later in the year.

The series is brought to viewers by CNC (Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée), Creative Europe (MEDIA Program of the European Union), Pictanovo with support of region Hauts-de-France in partnership with CNC, Tax Shelter of the Belgian federal government via Casa Kafka Pictures, Screen Flanders and VAF/Mediafund.