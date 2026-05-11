‘Khauf’ making-of session takes center stage at VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub

The sixth edition of the VAM Summit & Awards, organised by AnimationXpress in collaboration with The Content Hub by Indian Television, returns this year with a special making-of session on the horror-thriller television series Khauf.

Khauf (2025) is an eight-episode Indian psychological horror-thriller series streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The making-of session will be led by creator, writer, and director Smita Singh, alongside PhantomFX Mumbai studio head Chandrasekhar Thanvi, who will delve into the creative and technical processes behind bringing the series to life using visual effects and atmospheric editing. The session will be moderated by Autodesk M&E lead solutions engineer Samit Shetty.

The Content Hub (TCH) X VFX and More (VAM) Summit 2026 is scheduled for 14 and 15 May at Nesco, Mumbai. The event will conclude with the VAM Awards on the evening of 15 May.

The event will focus on the combined themes, including “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026” and “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention.” These discussions aim to highlight the growing influence of artificial intelligence and the rapid pace of content creation in shaping the future of storytelling.

The VAM Summit & Awards x TCH continues to serve as a platform for industry leaders and creatives to exchange insights and explore emerging trends across media and entertainment.

Co-powered by SideFX, Tathastu Techno Solution, and Dangal TV, the summit continues to strengthen its industry backing with an impressive lineup of partners. The event has evolved into a large-scale industry gathering with the support of gold partner Adobe, Assemblage, Cinesite, Trixter, and Banijay, with associate partners ARK Infosolutions, Autodesk, Foundry, and Fremantle; along with industry partners Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Aha, Vertigo TV, Chana Jor, Frameo.Ai, XP Pen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, Gseams, Rose Audio Visual, GTC Punjabi, Techno Digital, Disk Archive, and VolumX. The Government of Maharashtra industries department and Maitri (Maharashtra industry, trade, and investment facility cell) are serving as the state hosts.

For more information, visit the VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub website.

Click here to access the registration link.