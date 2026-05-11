China Eastern Airlines enhances passenger entertainment experience with Animotion Media partnership

Animotion Media Group, the company behind the popular animated series The Fixies, has expanded its global reach with China Eastern Airlines through a new partnership. The popular series is now available as part of the airline’s onboard entertainment experience across domestic flights in China.

The partnership brings The Fixies to China Eastern Airlines’ inflight entertainment library, allowing passengers to stream selected episodes directly on their personal devices through the aircraft’s onboard wi-fi network. Designed with a feed-style and short-form interface, the onboard system allows passengers to easily browse and stream curated entertainment content through the aircraft’s internal network, creating a more flexible and user-friendly inflight viewing experience.

The Fixies is an edutainment series for children and families that helps young audiences learn how everyday technology works through fun stories, adventure, and humor. Combining entertainment with science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning, the series has become a popular global brand among kids and parents.

Moving beyond traditional seatback entertainment systems, the initiative offers passengers a more flexible and convenient viewing experience during their journey.

The innovation is mainly useful for domestic flights in China, where many smaller aircraft do not have seatback screens. Through its wi-fi based entertainment system, the airline is bringing a more modern and accessible viewing experience to passengers. This initiative reflects the growing shift towards feed-style entertainment experiences, offering passengers more engaging content during their journey even at 30,000 feet.

The addition of The Fixies also supports Animotion Media Group’s strategy to expand the brand across new digital and mobile-first entertainment platforms. The partnership represents another step in the global growth of The Fixies, expanding the brand’s presence across new platforms, markets, and viewing experiences for audiences worldwide.