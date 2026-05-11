Comic Book Trust of India honours Indian artists and illustrators

The Indian Comic Book Awards, instituted by the Comic Book Trust of India, are a national annual recognition celebrating excellence in Indian comic books and graphic storytelling. The awards honour outstanding work published in the country by Indian creators across writing, art, publishing, and innovation in the medium.



Comic Book Trust of India founder and chief trustee, and Comic Con India former CEO, Jatin Varma, announced the initiative in February 2026 with the aim to document, acknowledge, and elevate the most significant contributions to Indian comics each year while fostering a culture of critical appreciation and long-term growth for the medium in India.

The evening brought together industry experts to discuss the importance of valuing comic books and celebrate the winners across several key categories, honouring the best work published by Indian creators.

Below is the winner list:

Special Award

Edison George received the special recognition for outstanding contribution to comic culture.

Best Debut Creator

Bronze: Yashmeen Jindal for Pathway Home

Silver: Priyankar Gupta for The City of Missing People

Gold: Anand Babu for Private-Eye Tulsee

Best Web Comic

Bronze: Vibha Rao for Indian Scribbles

Silver: Shubham Khurana for Corporat Comics

Gold: Mohd. Faisal for Garbage Bin

Best Lettering

Bronze: Mandar & Gaurav Gangele for The Legend of Watakattu – The Venom King (Alpha Comics)

Silver: Charbak Dipta for HJBRL (Harper Collins India)

Gold: Ravi Raj Ahuja for Technicolour Lovers Vol. 1 (Black Sheep & Yali Dream Works)

Best Colourist

Bronze: Abhijeet Kini for Defective Detectives (Tinkle Magazine)

Silver: Charbak Dipta for HJBRL (Harper Collins India)

Gold: Prasad Patnaik for W.O.M.E: Weapons of Mass Extinction (Holy Cow Entertainment)

Best Writer

Bronze: Angshuman Chakraborty for The Sun Is Made of Silver (Indian Summer Press)

Silver: Arnav Anand for Parashuram Vol. 2 (Vrindkavi & Harper Collins India)

Gold: Bijoy Raveendran for Technicolour Lovers Vol. 1 (Black Sheep & Yali Dream Works)

Best Artist

Bronze: Deepjoy Subba for Dracula Vol. 3 (Bullseye Press)

Silver: Mona Singh for Parashuram Vol. 2 (Vrindkavi & Harper Collins India)

Gold: Utsab Chatterjee for Technicolour Lovers Vol. 1 (Black Sheep & Yali Dream Works)

Best Comic Book