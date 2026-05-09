Meet the esteemed partners powering VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub 2026

In the age of AI and technology, where content proliferation has become the new normal, VAM Summit & Awards x The Content Hub is back with yet another power-packed edition focused on the evolving future of storytelling and audience engagement.

This year, AnimationXpress brings VAM Summit & Awards in collaboration with Indian Television’s The Content Hub, creating a larger platform for creators, studios, broadcasters, OTT platforms, and technology leaders to exchange ideas and explore the next chapter of media and entertainment. The summit revolves around two powerful themes: “AI x Creativity: Redefining Storytelling in 2026” and “Content Acceleration: The Race for Attention.”

The industry stalwarts will gather under one roof on 14 and 15 May at Aurum hall, Nesco, Goregaon, Mumbai. From evolving production pipelines to the growing battle for audience engagement, the event promises conversations that are timely, future-focused, and deeply relevant to the entertainment and media ecosystem.

Attendees can look forward to exclusive sessions featuring VFX breakdowns and behind-the-scenes insights from highly acclaimed projects such as Border 2, Kantara A Legend: Chapter One, and the Prime Video horror-thriller series Khauf. There will also be a special address on ‘The Power of Real-Time: Virtual Production and Precision Capture at Scale’ by Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao.

The event will witness a keynote address by Jiostar’s Alok Jain, followed by a stellar lineup of speakers from across the entertainment industry, including Reliance Entertainment’s Shibasish Sarkar, Red Chillies Entertainment’s Aashish Singh, Aamir Khan Films’ Aparna Purohit, Netflix’s Tanya Bami, and Cinepolis India’s Devang Sampat.

The speaker lineup also features acclaimed filmmakers and industry leaders such as Subodh Khanolkar, writer-director of Dashavatar; Sharan Sharma, director of Mr. & Mrs. Mahi and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl; Karan Singh Tyagi, director of Kesari Chapter two and Kaalkoot; Karan Anshuman, director of Glory (2026) and Rana Naidu Season 2 (2025); Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment CEO Dipti Jindal; Prime Video India director and head of originals Nikhil Madhok; and filmmaker Suparn Verma, director of Haq.

Still from last year’s VAM summit

Co-powered by SideFX and Tathastu Techno Solution, the summit continues to strengthen its industry backing with an impressive lineup of partners.

SideFX is a software company known for developing Houdini, a 3D animation and VFX software. Tathastu Techno Solution is a leading tech distributor for industries like VFX, 3D Animation, and gaming.

Speaking about the collaboration and the larger vision for India’s VFX landscape, Tathastu Techno Solution founder/director Chetan Jain said, “At Tathastu Techno Solution, our partnership with SideFX represents more than collaboration; it’s a commitment to elevating India’s VFX ecosystem to global standards. At VAM Summit x Content Hub, we’re showcasing how the right technology, combined with the right training and intent, can empower artists and studios to create with greater control, precision, and scale.”

The event has shaped into a massive gathering with the support of the gold partner Adobe, known for redefining digital creations through its products, including Photoshop, Illustrator, Firefly, Lightroom, Acrobat, and so on. Leading animation and VFX studios Assemblage Entertainment, Cinesite and Trixter is also on board as a gold parners.

Amongst the associate partners is ARK Infosolutions, a value-added distributor that provides 3D printers, 3D design software, 3D scanners, and related services, alongside animation, gaming, and broadcast solutions. Autodesk and Foundry, titans in the creative software industry and leading content creator, producer and distributor Fremantle have also come on board as associate partners.

Autodesk is a leader in 3D design, engineering and entertainment software. Foundry is the industry leader known for advancing the art and technology of visual experience with creative leaders around the globe, including major feature film studios and post-production houses.

The event is supported by industry partners Famous Studios, Hoichoi, Aha, Chana Jor, Frameo.Ai, XP Pen, PhantomFX, NY VFXWaala, Disk Archive, VolumX, Vertigo TV, Rose Audio Visual and Gseams. And the state host is the Government of Maharashtra industries department and Maitri (Maharashtra industry, trade and investment facility cell).

Adding to the excitement around the summit, Famous Studios managing director Anant Roongta highlighted the evolving nature of content creation and delivery in today’s entertainment industry, “Eight decades, one truth: craft doesn’t age, but how you deliver it must. Our post-production and VFX, brand solutions, and long-format content work as one, under one roof. With AI hybrid workflows in our pipeline, we deliver premium, multi-format content at a scale that redefines what a studio can do. AnimationXpress is where the industry’s future is written, and we are proud to be part of it.”

The event is expected to host over 150 speakers and attract more than 3,000 attendees, including producers, directors, broadcasters, OTT executives, VFX leaders, and technology experts from across the industry.

The two-day industry gathering will conclude with the much-awaited VAM Awards on the evening of 15 May, celebrating excellence and innovation across animation, VFX, gaming, comics, and content creation.

Click here for the agenda for VAM x TCH 2026.

For more information, visit here: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam/ and https://www.thecontenthub.in/



To register for VAM Summit & The Content Hub: https://event.animationxpress.com/vam_summit_2026/index.php