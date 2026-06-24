Kellogg’s multigrain chocos launches anime-inspired ‘Food Ninja’ card game

Kellogg’s multigrain chocos is tapping into the growing popularity of anime-inspired entertainment with the launch of Food Ninja, a strategy-based collectible card game designed to make learning about nutrition fun and engaging for children. Available free with Kellogg’s multigrain chocos packs across India during June and July 2026, the initiative blends gameplay, education, and family interaction into a single experience.

Inspired by anime culture and competitive card battles, Food Ninja encourages children to collect cards, develop strategies, and engage in exciting battles while learning about the nutritional value of different foods. The game is designed to extend engagement beyond breakfast time, promoting repeat play and parent-child interaction through an entertaining format.

Commenting on the launch, Kellanova India senior director marketing Vinay Subramanyam said, “Nutrition is often a key priority for moms, while for children, fun and play often come first. With the Food Ninja card game, we wanted to bridge these two worlds by creating an experience that children would enjoy, while also giving moms the confidence that their child is engaging with something educational. The idea was to make learning about the nutritional value of different foods more interactive, fun, and relevant through a format inspired by the gaming and anime culture children already love.”

The launch comes at a time when interactive, game-led experiences and anime-inspired content continue to gain traction among younger audiences. By combining collectability, strategy, and nutrition-focused learning, Food Ninja positions itself as a culturally relevant initiative that turns everyday food choices into an adventure.