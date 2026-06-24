Crunchyroll adds ‘Dragon Ball’ to Indian catalogue

Crunchyroll has added the Dragon Ball series to its streaming catalogue in India. Viewers can now watch the anime through the platform, which continues to expand its range of titles available in the region.

The series is offered with both Japanese and English dubs, accompanied by English subtitles. This makes it accessible to audiences who prefer the original language as well as those who wish to follow the story in English.

Synopsis of the series: Dragon Ball tells the story of Goku, a boy with extraordinary abilities, who sets out on a journey with his friends to locate the seven Dragon Balls. These mystical objects are scattered across the world and, when gathered together, have the power to grant a single wish.

The arrival of Dragon Ball on Crunchyroll marks the availability of one of the most recognised anime franchises in India, giving fans the opportunity to follow Goku’s adventures from the beginning as part of the platform’s line‑up.