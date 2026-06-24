TeamTO and The Tetris Company announce animated series ‘Tetris: World Builders’

French animation studio TeamTO and The Tetris Company has announced that Tetris: World Builders, a new CG-animated adventure series for children aged six and above.

Inspired by the world of Tetris, the series blends imaginative storytelling with Steam-inspired problem-solving, introducing a new animated universe centered on creativity, engineering, teamwork, and discovery.

The project was officially unveiled during TeamTO’s studio focus presentation, Come Fly with TeamTO, at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

The series was created by TeamTO producers Marco Balsamo and Tara Sibel Demren, alongside veteran executive producer Chuck Williams, known for his work on major video game adaptations, including Sonic the Hedgehog.

The Tetris Company president and CEO Maya Rogers said, “For more than 40 years, Tetris has brought people together through a universal language of logic and play. With Tetris: World Builders, we are expanding the Tetris universe in an entirely new way, transforming one of the most iconic games of all time into a new adventure that inspires creativity, collaboration, and discovery. We are thrilled to partner with TeamTO to bring this vision to life and create a series that celebrates the limitless possibilities that emerge when people build together.”

“What has made Tetris timeless for more than four decades is the universal simplicity of its core idea: working with the pieces you’re given and discovering how they can come together,” said TeamTO president, CEO and producer Marco Balsamo. “We saw an opportunity to transform that philosophy into an adventurous, optimistic world for a new generation of kids, using storytelling to celebrate ingenuity, collaboration, and the power of building something together.”

“There is something uniquely compelling about translating Tetris into a living, cinematic animated universe,” said TeamTO COO and producer Tara Sibel Demren. “With Tetris: World Builders, we have the opportunity to introduce human child characters into the world of Tetris for the very first time, allowing audiences to experience this ever-evolving universe through an emotional and character-driven lens.”

Since its debut in 1984, Tetris has become one of the world’s most iconic and influential video game franchises.