Kartoon Studios announced that it will provide an exclusive piece of AI-enhanced, digital art featuring characters from its library of animated content to its shareholders of record on 26 June, the company’s first day trading on the NYSE under its new ticker “TOON.”

Formerly known as Genius Brands International, the company changed its name to Kartoon Studios when transitioning to the NYSE. Commemorating the milestone event and the numerous shareholders that were present to support the company, Kartoon Studios has created a piece of digital art featuring characters from its popular animated programming, including Warren Buffett’s Secret Millionaires Club, co-created by and starring Warren Buffett; Shaq’s Garage, starring Shaquille O’Neal; Llama Llama for Netflix, starring Jennifer Garner; and Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, starring Arnold Schwarzenegger and Rainbow Rangers.

All shareholders of record on 26 June 2023, may request the digital download. Each piece of art will be annotated with a limited-edition number.

The company said that it wishes to show its appreciation to shareholders during this transition into its next phase of growth, trading on NYSE. Kartoon Studios is offering a digital piece of collectible artwork featuring its most popular characters.

The certificate is for commemorative purposes only and has no cash value.