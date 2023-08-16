The Skyesports Masters has announced live streaming platform Loco as the broadcasting partner for its franchised esports tournament.

Fans can tune into CS:GO action of the Skyesports Masters on the Loco website and mobile application. Loco is also set to bring unique experiences for fans leading up to the LAN Playoffs at the Koramangala Indoor Stadium in Bangalore on 26 and 27 August.

Commenting on Loco’s partnership with the Skyesports Masters, Loco co-founder and business operations VP Firasat Durrani said, “Having the prestigious Skyesports Masters CS:GO, a significant gaming event in India, on Loco is a testament of our consistent efforts to bring diverse content to our viewers for legacy esports like Counter Strike. Our enduring partnership with Skyesports, and the exciting support for the eight teams in this tournament, showcases our commitment to not only support and uplift the tournament but also the individual stories and aspirations that breathe life into Indian esports, particularly within the PC gaming community in India.”

Additionally, Loco is partnering with the eight franchised esports teams in the Skyesports Masters representing the top esports organisations of the country. Velocity Gaming, Enigma Gaming, Revenant Esports, Reckoning Esports, Medal Esports, Gods Reign, Marcos Gaming, and 7Sea Esports are fighting for the throne in India’s first-ever franchised esports tournament.

Commenting on the partnership, Skyesports founder and CEO Shiva Nandy said, “The Skyesports Masters is a benchmark-setting event for Indian esports as it prioritises sustainability for all the eight partnered teams. We are thrilled to have onboarded Loco, the world’s leading independent esports and live game streaming platform, not only as the broadcasting partner but also as a sponsor for the teams competing in the event. As we approach a thrilling end to the League Stage of the Skyesports Masters, fans can catch all the action live on Loco as well.”