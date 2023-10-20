Kartoon Studios further expands the reach of its newest series for children, Shaq’s Garage starring and executive produced by Shaquille O’Neal, with a rollout on YouTube, YouTube Kids, Kartoon Channel! and Fox Corporation’s ad-supported streaming service Tubiwith over 74 million monthly active users.

Kartoon Studios has continued to grow its distribution of Shaq’s Garage, following its premiere on 5 June on Pluto TV and subsequent release across Kartoon Channel!’s many branded platforms, including Amazon Prime, Roku, Google, Apple, Sling TV and more. The series has garnered millions of views and hundreds of thousands of watch hours to date.

“It’s exciting to see my animated show, Shaq’s Garage, is getting expanded reach with the premier kids’ platforms, YouTube Kids and Tubi—the top spots where the little ones are catching their favourite programming,” said Shaquille O’Neal.

“Kartoon Channel! launched a little over three years ago, and has steadily and strategically grown its placement across SVOD, AVOD and FAST platforms in the U.S. and in key markets internationally,” said Kartoon Studios’ Toon Media Networks president Todd Steinman. “With the launch of Shaq’s Garage on YouTube, YouTube Kids and Tubi, we have nearly 100 per cent market penetration for the series, generating millions of views. Kartoon Channel! has rapidly grown into a top-tier entertainment destination for safe, responsible, and positive content for children, and we are thrilled that Tubi is now onboard to further expand our U.S. presence.”

“We are ecstatic to have Shaquille O’Neal make high quality content available for kids on YouTube. His series, Shaq’s Garage, is a great addition to the YouTube Kids app,” commented YouTube Kids global programming head Mac Malik.

“Shaquille O’Neal has amassed a fan base that is multigenerational, and we’re thrilled to have the addition of his new series Shaq’s Garage on Tubi for both kids and families to enjoy,” said Tubi chief content officer Adam Lewinson.

The action-adventure comedy series (26 x 11’) is now available on the biggest kid’s platform, YouTube Kids, and has been a featured show in their number one position for kids five to eight years old. Episodes of the show are rolling out weekly through February 2024, with season two (26 x 11’) to be released thereafter. Additionally, Shaq’s Garage is now available on Tubi, Kartoon Channel!’s latest platform addition, which includes a companion Kartoon Channel! branded VOD collection to launch this month.